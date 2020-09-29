Hotel Alhambra Palace Checks in with Infor for World-Class Customer Service

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced that the five-star, 108-room Hotel Alhambra Palace in Granada, Spain, has chosen to implement Infor Hospitality Cloud solutions throughout all operations, including front of house, housekeeping, restaurants and conference bookings. Deployed in the cloud, the deal includes Infor Hospitality Management Solution (HMS), Infor Sales and Catering, and Infor Table Management.

Following a thorough review of the market, Hotel Alhambra Palace chose Infor based on its global expertise with elite hospitality establishments and the comprehensive array of processes the software will support.

Infor software will replace an on-premises legacy system that can no longer support the plans for growth at Hotel Alhambra Palace. One of the earliest anticipated benefits of the new application will be faster access to more comprehensive information and operational data, as well as new contactless processes such as mobile check-in. This will enable Hotel Alhambra Palace to continue improving customer service and ensure staff are deployed to the highest value activities.

"Both the demonstration and references led us to a swift decision to choose Infor HMS," said Marianella Bertini, hotel director at Hotel Alhambra Palace. "We look forward to faster, sharper access to data that we can translate quickly into delivering the very best customer experience. This will help enable us to maintain our position as one of Europe's top hotels."

"The current trading environment for hotels, even those as premium as the Hotel Alhambra Palace, demands delivering premium customer service throughout all aspects of a guest stay," said Wolfgang Emperger, Infor vice president for hospitality international. "This, in turn, necessitates world-class operations and the systems to support them. The customer experience in all hotels is set to undergo profound changes, but it will be the industry leaders that take control of these changes with new software and processes that deliver an experience that keeps customers coming back."

