Hotel Emporium Announces Exclusive Retail Licensing Deal with Kenneth Cole for Unisex Skincare Line

The global brand known for its sustainability launches a curated, inspired line of eco-friendly products for the renowned fashion brand.

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Emporium, the leading direct manufacturer of premium hotel amenities founded in 2003 has partnered with famed, global lifestyle brand, Kenneth Cole, to create a line of skin care products inspired by its New York roots.

This licensed retail partnership was a natural fit for the brand – Kenneth Cole strives to be "always on purpose," encouraging social responsibility while inspiring action, so everyone can look good, do good, and ultimately feel good.

The line, called Modern Rituals, is fresh, modern, and sleek, staying true to the heritage of the brand.

"This licensed deal came out better than we could have imagined," says CEO of Hotel Emporium, Andy De Silva, "The team was wonderful to work with, and the result shows the collaborative efforts on both sides. The packaging has an iconic New York feeling, and the eco–friendly scent of the unisex line is fresh. It's great to see all parts come together."

The paraben-and-cruelty-free, skincare line is unisex with a universally loved scent of Vetiver. The line consists of:

  • Shampoo
  • Conditioner
  • Bar Body Soap
  • Bar Face Soap
  • Liquid Body Wash

"We are excited to partner with the leading brand in the hotel amenities category, Hotel Emporium," said Jed Berger, President of Kenneth Cole. "There are so many natural synergies between our like-minded brands, which have really come through in a product assortment that helps to both look good and feel good."

The collection of Kenneth Cole for Hotel Emporium is available now. To learn more about getting the product line, visit: www.hotelemporium.com.

About Hotel Emporium:
Since 2003, Hotel Emporium has been a trusted direct manufacturer of premium hotel amenities. Their goal has always been to provide quality and service that customers can trust. As a minority and family-owned company, they pride themselves on their passion for delivering luxurious and sophisticated products, attentive customer care, and unmatched pricing. As part of their commitment to preserving the planet for future generations, they have developed eco-friendly amenities collections. From essential to luxurious, they specialize in providing products that meet guests' needs.

