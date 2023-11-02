Hotel Emporium Announces Fresh Design Updates to First-to-Market Floating Dispenser

News provided by

Hotel Emporium

02 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

Sustainable bulk system now features sleek style, refillable functionality and recycled plastic construction

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Emporium, the leading direct manufacturer of premium, sustainable hotel amenities, today announces new design updates to its bulk Floating Dispenser, an eco-friendly dispenser the first of its kind that was initially announced in 2022. With this fresh upgrade featuring a new modern style, refillable capabilities and an eco-conscious construction of recycled plastic, Hotel Emporium's Floating Dispenser further disrupts the status quo by leaning further into a future of heightened sustainability.

Offering conditioning shampoo, conditioner, hand and body wash and moisturizer, the Floating Dispenser at launch was unlike anything the hotel industry had seen, created as the perfect transitional product for moving from small plastic toiletries to larger, eco-friendly dispensing solutions. Through its unique design, it provided operational efficiencies for hotels of all sizes which reduced costs and saved time and money, as well as streamlined processes overall.

The Floating Dispenser is available across our product line, such as Terra Green and Woodbury and Co., notable luxury brands like Badgley Mischka, and consumer favorite Kenneth Cole, which recently chose to be featured on the dispenser for its distribution in all the presidential suites of a renowned hotel group of 6,000 properties.

The updated version builds upon the standout qualities it has become known for and is now amplified. Users will enjoy heightened style, as the Floating Dispenser has been reimagined in various sleek shapes – curved, rectangle and cylinder – for added flexibility that will complement any hotel room décor. The new dispenser also features convenient refillable functionality, in addition to construction of recycled plastic, both of which fall in line with the company's focus on the environment.

"In 2022, we saw there was a strong need to move away from the small toiletries most guests have come accustomed to, especially when considering the health of our planet, so our team got to work in addressing the issue," said Andy De Silva, CEO of Hotel Emporium. "We are so proud to see that the Floating Dispenser has really sparked a revolution among others in our space to manufacture a twin product, as well as made such an impact for various hotels. We're excited to see what the reaction will be to these new designs."

For more information about the refreshed Floating Dispenser visit: https://hotelemporium.com/pages/dispensers. 

About Hotel Emporium:
Since 2003, Hotel Emporium has been a trusted direct manufacturer of premium hotel amenities. Their goal has always been to provide quality and service that customers can trust. As a minority and family-owned company, they pride themselves on their passion for delivering luxurious and sophisticated products, attentive customer care, and unmatched pricing. As part of their commitment to preserving the planet for future generations, they have developed eco-friendly amenities collections. From essential to luxurious, they specialize in providing products that meet guests' needs.

Media Contact
Chelsea Kershaw
Digi Ink PR
(909) 573-7237
[email protected]

SOURCE Hotel Emporium

Also from this source

Hotel Emporium's Versa Sofa is the New Face of Ease and Comfort for Hotel Guests and Staff

Hotel Emporium's Versa Sofa is the New Face of Ease and Comfort for Hotel Guests and Staff

Hotel Emporium, the leading direct manufacturer of premium, sustainable hotel amenities, today announces the launch of Versa Sofa, a modern tri-fold...
Hotel Emporium and For All Folks Join Forces to Craft a Luxurious Unisex Line of Amenities

Hotel Emporium and For All Folks Join Forces to Craft a Luxurious Unisex Line of Amenities

Hotel Emporium, the leading direct manufacturer of premium hotel amenities, proudly announces its partnership with For All Folks, a trailblazer in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Travel

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.