Kenneth Cole and Hotel Emporium Join Forces to Deliver Hotel Amenities to Wyndham Destinations

Global brands come together in embracing sustainable products through use of premium hotel amenities

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Emporium , the leading direct manufacturer of premium hotel amenities, announces that global lifestyle brands Kenneth Cole and Wyndham Destinations are coming together to deliver a high-end and environmentally-conscious experience for Wyndham Destination hotel guests.

Across the United States, St. Thomas in the Caribbean and Bali in Indonesia, the Kenneth Cole bulk amenities collection will be showcased in 854 Presidential Reserve Suites. These locations are known for exclusivity and customization elements which forge a notable bridge between the two brands.

"We are inspired by Wyndham's commitment to take eco-consciousness to the next level, showing the hospitality industry what is environmentally possible and helping to move the needle towards a better and brighter future, both environmentally and socially," said Kevin Maciulewicz, Senior Vice President - Resort Operations, Club Wyndham and Margaritaville Vacation. "It's through this understanding that made alignment with Kenneth Cole such a natural fit as the two brands come together in embracing sustainable products."

Provided by Hotel Emporium, the Kenneth Cole collection includes a selection of floating dispensers, v-top dispensers and regular pump bottles, including:

Floating Dispensers

Shine On (shampoo)

No Knots (conditioner)

Lather Up (body wash)

V-Top Dispensers

In Good Hands (hand wash)

Nice Touch (body lotion)

Pump Bottles

Dish the Dirt (dish soap)

"We are proud to be partnering with Hotel Emporium, the leading direct manufacturer of premium hotel amenities servicing more than 15,000 properties in 40 countries. Hotel Emporium's extensive global reach and desire to anchor all that they do in social impact makes them an ideal partner for us," says Jed Berger, President of KCP. Furthermore, this new line of products will help Wyndham Destination guests to feel good, look good and maybe want to do good as well."

"Careful craftsmanship is what it takes to be the best in sustainable premier hotel amenities, and to know that we are supporting such an exciting endeavor, our desire for excellence is tenfold," said Andy De Silva, CEO of Hotel Emporium. "We are excited to see the good that comes from the partnership between Wyndham Destinations and Kenneth Cole, knowing that our dispenser programs are contributing to a larger environmental goal."

Learn more: https://hotelemporium.com/collections/kenneth-cole-collection

About Hotel Emporium

Since 2003, Hotel Emporium has been a trusted direct manufacturer of premium hotel amenities. Their goal has always been to provide quality and service that customers can trust. As a minority and family-owned company, they pride themselves on their passion for delivering sumptuous and sophisticated products, attentive customer care, and unmatched pricing. As part of their commitment to preserving the planet for future generations, they have developed eco-friendly amenities collections. From essential to luxurious, they specialize in providing products that meet guests' needs.

About Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc.

Kenneth Cole Productions is a relentlessly optimistic, global lifestyle brand that supports the hectic world of the young professional. For over 40 years, the brand has created modern, versatile, and functional essentials that are tech-infused and purpose-inspired to provide the perfect balance of style, comfort, and performance. Under the labels Kenneth Cole New York, Reaction Kenneth Cole, Unlisted, and Gentle Souls, the Company's footwear, clothing, and accessories are distributed in 24 countries through third-party retailers, better specialty stores, and its e-commerce website. By raising awareness, encouraging action, and leveraging its unique purpose-driven platform, the Kenneth Cole brand seeks to make a meaningful impact on people's wardrobes and communities in need with a focus on mental health and our collective well-being.

