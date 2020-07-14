Hotel On Phillips Highlights Local History, Delivers Global Technology With Local Roots: SONIFI's Tech Solutions Elevate Guests' Experiences

And now, for its first summer season, it's also taking steps to ensure guests' safety and peace of mind as businesses reopen in a post-coronavirus world.

The hotel's 100-year-old building was once a bank — remnants of which are still on display in the lobby and lounge. Drinks from Coffea Roasterie and The Treasury put the spotlight on local talents and businesses. Since COVID-19, additional cleanliness routines and touchless service options have been put in place.

The 90 guest rooms include 15 unique designs, all equipped with high-tech services from SONIFI, a global technology company headquartered in Sioux Falls. SONIFI's interactive television platform offers entertainment options including still-in-theater movies and streaming content from 2,000+ apps. It also supports self-service features like in-room checkout, which reduces in-person contact and expedites the checkout process. Each room also has a voice-controlled Alexa Echo device that can assist guests with hospitality requests and television controls — ideal for guests preferring not to use the in-room phone or TV remote.

"We wanted to really bring an innovative approach to our hotel, going beyond the typical entertainment and Wi-Fi services any property offers," says Tom Morris, Director of Development at Kelly Inns. "We're lucky to work with SONIFI, who understand the Sioux Falls community as well as what forward-thinking amenities we could surprise and delight guests with."

"It's exciting to see how Hotel On Phillips has featured the very best of Sioux Falls. Their attention to detail is extraordinary," says Kara Heermans, SONIFI's Vice President of User Experience and Product Management. "We're proud to be part of this community, and to support businesses like Hotel On Phillips that are making Sioux Falls a growing destination with high-end offerings."

About SONIFI® Solutions, Inc.

SONIFI Solutions is a technology and service platform for the smart enterprise. Serving 5,000+ customers across hospitality, healthcare and commercial sectors worldwide, SONIFI simplifies complex technology projects at scale with unparalleled service and support. Learn more at sonifi.com.

SOURCE SONIFI Solutions

Related Links

http://www.sonifi.com

