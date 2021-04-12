Hotels.com is footing the room service bill for your 4/20 munchies.

DALLAS, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some associate April with rain showers, others with dreaded tax season. With 15 states and counting allowing Mary Jane to legally blow within their borders, many are also now associating it with one infamous holiday: 4/20. However you celebrate this holiday, the festivities will likely lead to an extreme case of the munchies. That's why this year Hotels.com is picking up your room service tab. You've got the munchies? We've got the money … we call it munchie money!

With more and more travelers looking for fun ways to celebrate, Hotels.com wants to make this 4/20 extra special. That's why this month Hotels.com is helping travelers who have booked a stay on April 20, 2021 to vibe out in style. Yes, you read that right — you can go crazy on an all-out, munchies-fueled hotel room service order and we'll foot the entire bill.

To score this special room service munchie mania*, travelers can share their hotel reservation confirmation to [email protected] between today and 4:20 a.m. ET on April 20, 2021. Twenty lucky travelers with major munchie cravings who submit their reservation confirmations will receive $200 toward room service** (to indulge in fries, chocolate cake, cheese pizza … the works), a reward night in their Hotels.com account, VIP gold status for a full year and late checkout to help them sleep off that food coma.

To be blunt, we know the cravings will come no matter where you booked, that's why Hotels.com is accepting booking confirmations from any property or online travel service!

"The perks included as part of this Munchie Money deal are truly the culmination of all the best aspects of being a Hotels.com rewards member," said Jennifer Dohm, Head of PR and Communications, North America. "From late checkout to a bonus night stay, only Hotels.com allows you to get rewarded just for reserving a stay. Getting your massive room service spread covered doesn't hurt either!"

No stay booked yet? Well, get on it! Treat yourself to a getaway at one of our favorite 4/20-friendly stays and send over that confirmation to be entered to win. For official terms and conditions, see here.

*This package does not offer any cannabis products and any traveler who redeems must adhere to local laws and hotel policies around consumption and purchase. All non-smoking rules must be adhered to in the room.

**Room service to be delivered in the form of a $200 VISA gift card.

