Hotels.com Launches Exclusive Escape Rates For The Single Millennials Who 'Just Can't' This Christmas

Boomer parents spend three hours nagging millennials about inadequate "adulting"

There are approximately 174 million single millennials globally who will be surrounded by couples this Christmas

Over a quarter (36%) of millennials confessed their single status was one of the top adulting critiques from family members

2:01 p.m. on Christmas Day is the predicted time young adults are ready to check out of family time

XMASESCAPE* Rates of 50% off can be claimed on Hotels.com for bookings made on 25 December for stays that night

This holiday season, Hotels.com® is giving the gift of peace (and quiet!) by launching an exclusive discount rate for millennials in need of a break from overwhelming family fun. The 50% off XmasEscape rate has been designed to help the 174 million single millennials1 worldwide who'll be surrounded by smothering parents and their coupled-up family members over the holidays. This special rate can be claimed on select rooms at Hotels.com on December 25, as according to new research, twenty-somethings confess they're ready to escape their homes by 2:01 p.m. on Christmas Day.

'Tis the season to be reminded that you're single! Hotels.com's new research shows boomers will spend three hours harassing their non-conforming relatives about their inept "adulting" this Christmas. Over a quarter of North American millennials (36%) said their single status was one of the top critiques from family members.

Being unattached at Christmas doesn't just mean continuous family judgement. Other struggles for millennials include being surrounded by relationships, feeling left out of the romance and gross public displays of affection ― enough to bring out any resting grinch face.

On the flip side, most of these singles are indeed happy with their relationship status. Topping the list of the best bits of flying solo at Christmas include being able to spend their time exactly how they please, having no responsibilities, and having one less person to buy a present for.

It takes less than 48 hours for these young adults to be ready to run screaming out the front door. Hotels.com research predicts that 2:01 p.m. on Christmas Day is the moment they will have had enough of the family festivities, with over half (52%) admitting they dread the inevitable small talk about their relationship status that comes with the territory of a family holiday gathering.

Hotels.com is championing naughty and nice, single and proud millennials with the XmasEscape Rates. The discount code XMASESCAPE is designed for all the happy singles who could do with a little seasonal solo R&R. The single-exclusive rates can be claimed on December 25 for same-day stays ― just when everything is getting a bit much.

"This holiday season, Hotels.com doesn't want you to drop major funds on a much-deserved seasonal escape," shared shared Adam Jay, President of Hotels.com. "We're here to give the gift of 'me time' with our #XmasEscape Rates allowing all those out there who are #SingleAF to have the selfish and bright celebration of their dreams."

Sound appealing? Claim "XmasEscape Rates" by simply heading to Hotels.com or downloading the Hotels.com mobile app, on December 25. You can select your hotel and apply the coupon code XMASESCAPE at checkout (limited availability).

Follow along on Twitter and Instagram for updates and make sure to tag @hotelsdotcom and #XMASESCAPE in your photos during your holiday getaway.

Notes to Editors

Adulting refers to doing "grown-up" things, maturing and behaving in a traditionally "grown-up" way. For example, "grown up" could be having a stable job, owning a home / having a mortgage, having kids, having a stable relationship etc.

*The Seasonal Singles Escape Rate is available for bookings on Hotels.com on selected properties worldwide. Limited availability (250 nights), Rewards nights not collected or redeemed. Bookings and stay dates must be between 24 – 26 December 2019. 1 night stays only.

Based on 32% millennials being single globally (market population total 1,326,400,810 based on 20 countries surveyed), OnePoll research revealing 41% single giving 174 million.

Research was conducted by One Poll in November 2019. 7,200 respondents across 20 countries.

About Hotels.com®

Hotels.com is the most rewarding way to book a place to stay. We really love travel and we know you do too. That's why we make it really easy to book with us. With hundreds of thousands of places to stay around the world and 90 local websites in 41 languages, Hotels.com has it all. So, whether you're looking for value in Vegas, treehouses in Thailand or villas with views, it's all just a click away. And with our "Reward-winning" loyalty program you earn Rewardᶧ nights while you sleep and get access to instant savings like Secret Pricesᶧ…what could be better? Booking just got smarter too. With over 25 million real guest reviews and an app so easy to use that it's been downloaded 70 million times, you can be sure to find the perfect place for you.

© 2019 Hotels.com, LP. All rights reserved. Hotels.com and the Hotels.com logo are trademarks of Hotels.com, LP. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. CST #2083949-50

SOURCE Hotels.com

Related Links

http://www.hotels.com

