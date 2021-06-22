Hotels.com Lets You Be the Star of Your Own Vegas Residency This Summer

DALLAS, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celine. Elton. Britney. Gaga ... YOU?!? This summer, get ready to roll the dice on Vegas' hottest new residency: Hotels.com's first-ever Hotel Resident. We're looking for one lucky high roller to check out of their current digs and check in to a full month of residing at some of the most epic hotel properties on the Las Vegas Strip. It's a tough gig to land, but someone has to do it.

Mark your calendars because this summer could be the very last chance to live it up with a "work from anywhere" lifestyle, so why not upgrade your WFH desk to a WFVegas suite and experience all the best that #HotelLife has to offer?

Now through July 2 at 1 p.m. ET, visit Hotels.com/VegasResident to play your hand at the chance to experience this first-of-its-kind Las Vegas residency. Our Vegas hotel resident will live it up for a month at four of the hottest hotel properties on the Las Vegas Strip while enjoying exclusive perks like VIP champagne check-in, complimentary spa services and luxe dining experiences, exclusive access to resort amenities and more. Our sizzling hot residency hotel and resort properties include:

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas : Enjoy the ultimate room service spread on your private wraparound terrace overlooking the Strip and surrounding mountains. You can also watch the famed fountains from Scarpetta, a modern approach to Italian cuisine, where you will enjoy a special tasting menu created to celebrate the hotel's 10th anniversary.

Enjoy the ultimate room service spread on your private wraparound terrace overlooking the Strip and surrounding mountains. You can also watch the famed fountains from Scarpetta, a modern approach to Italian cuisine, where you will enjoy a special tasting menu created to celebrate the hotel's 10th anniversary. Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace : Immerse yourself in luxury at the world's first Nobu Hotel, the boutique hotel within the iconic Caesars Palace resort, featuring sleek, Japanese-inspired décor. Get tons of "work" done from a private cabana poolside at the Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis. Then, destress with a visit to Qua Baths & Spa before grabbing drinks at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden and seeing Usher live at The Colosseum (all courtesy of Hotels.com). We know how stressful it must be as the hotel resident, so you deserve time to cut loose at the center of the Strip.

Immerse yourself in luxury at the world's first Nobu Hotel, the boutique hotel within the iconic Caesars Palace resort, featuring sleek, Japanese-inspired décor. Get tons of "work" done from a private cabana poolside at the Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis. Then, destress with a visit to Qua Baths & Spa before grabbing drinks at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden and seeing Usher live at The Colosseum We know how stressful it must be as the hotel resident, so you deserve time to cut loose at the center of the Strip. Park MGM : Kick back in a cabana or cool off in one of three perfect pools during the day. When the sun goes down, linger over drinks on the terrace at Primrose, La La Noodle or late-night at On The Record. Your options as a resident are endless!

Kick back in a cabana or cool off in one of three perfect pools during the day. When the sun goes down, linger over drinks on the terrace at Primrose, La La Noodle or late-night at On The Record. Your options as a resident are endless! Resorts World Las Vegas: Be one of the first people to enjoy the newest resort in Las Vegas ! Soak up views of the Strip from the infinity pool before tasting your way around the world at Famous Foods Street Eats (comped, of course). Oh, and did we mention you'll be staying in the Presidential Suite? Only the best for our hotel resident!

This epic residency's responsibilities are very simple: Stay at some of the most incredible hotel properties on the Strip, enjoy super "suite" perks from each hotel, snap some photos, sport a hotel robe while living your best hotel life and report back to reward-loving Hotels.com fans on your epic stays. Bonus—we'll get you there and back with flights and you don't even have to sell out any arenas! The Vegas Hotel Resident will also receive Hotels.com Gold Rewards member status and VIP Access Privileges at eligible hotel properties for the next year, so what happens in Vegas doesn't have to stay there.

"We love to reward travelers with the chance to live their very best hotel life, and what better way to make hotel life a reality than letting someone live in some of the hottest hotels in the world for a whole month," said Shannon Lovich, Head of PR and Communications, North America. "Las Vegas is home to so many iconic residencies and we're excited to add the Hotels.com Hotel Resident to that list with this exclusive stay."

Looking for a taste of hotel life that's slightly more short term or want to add another locale (or a few!) to your residency? Now through June 26 you can also snag up to 50% off the 2021 Hotels.com Lust List property bookings, a curated list of properties that our customers stalked, visited, and thirsted after on our site during the past year but ultimately didn't book. Now is the time to leave any hesitations on read and hit reserve!

If you play your cards right, you could be calling the Strip your stomping grounds this summer as the resident with the sweetest accommodations in all of Sin City. Move over Katy Perry, there is a new resident in town! For official terms and conditions, see here, and be sure to follow Hotels.com on Instagram and Twitter to see what our hotel resident is up to later this summer.

