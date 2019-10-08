Hotels.com Teams Up With Lisa Frank to Create Bookable '90s Kids' Dream Room

The Hotels.com Lisa Frank Flat explodes with Lisa's colorful signature prints and playful characters. This spacious Barsala penthouse will have you feeling like you've been transported directly into a scene on one of Lisa Frank's notebooks from your childhood. Complete with a technicolor rainbow window display, a light-up canopy bed and Instagram-worthy wall mural, the magic of hotel life and Lisa Frank coexist in this whimsical room.

"We wanted to design a room that celebrates all things '90s, and nothing screams childhood nostalgia more these iconic designs," shared Adam Jay, President of Hotels.com. "Hotels.com is thrilled to bring this dream room to life with Lisa Frank, and to reward travelers with a blast from their past."

Put on a scrunchie because this dream room is custom-fit with countless Instagramable moments, from trendy neon light fixtures to a bathroom that's been transformed into an underwater dolphin fantasy world. Fans who stay in the limited-time-only room can peruse the (free!) minibar stocked with everyone's favorite '90s lunchbox treats. Every detail of the room is thoughtfully curated to give guests a behind-the-scenes experience into Lisa Frank's colorful world.

"Over the past four decades, Lisa Frank fans have grown up enjoying our art in many forms," shared the Lisa Frank team. "Many of them now book hotel rooms for themselves and their families, and we are excited to partner with Hotels.com to be able to offer this immersive Lisa Frank experience."

Guests can indulge in the best hotel life has to offer by cozying up in fittingly funky Hotels.com by Lisa Frank hotel swag including multi-pattern plush robes, slipper sets and sleep masks. These limited-edition items are yours for the taking — you won't want the slumber party to end! Before checking out, take a final trip down memory lane and sign the flat's guestbook in neon gel pen (duh!).

Beep your friends on their pagers because this room is going to be all that and a bag of chips! Reservations will officially open on Friday, October 11 and will go faster than you can say "as if." To book your stay at the Barsala flat in downtown Los Angeles, visit www.hotels.com/page/LisaFrankFlat. Stays are available from October 11 through 27, exclusively on Hotels.com.

This unbelievable trapper keeper sleeper is just one of the many ways Hotels.com is rewarding users across the globe with one-of-a-kind accommodations. For more information on the Hotels.com Lisa Frank Flat, follow along on Hotels.com Instagram and Twitter.

