Hotels.com Teams Up With TV Personality Jonathan Van Ness For 10 Nights Of Cheeky Comedy And All-New Docu-Series

To make sure fans don't miss out on any of JVN's fabulousness, Hotels.com is capturing it all from the road and will give audiences an intimate look as he branches out of his well-known role as a lovable and hilarious grooming expert to bring his brand of sassy, fierce humor to audiences across America. At the end of the tour, Hotels.com will release a docu-style web series titled "Hotels.comedy Presents: 10 Nights with Jonathan Van Ness," giving fans a peek behind the curtain to see his process of self-discovery including the laughs, hotel room confessionals, delayed flights and everything in between that comes with life on the road.

"The team at Hotels.com is inspired by Jonathan's relentless positivity. And we both share a passion for travel to meet new people and explore new places," said Katie Junod, General Manager of the Hotels.com brand in North America. "He's constantly encouraging others, so when Hotels.com heard Jonathan was trying to make it as a comedian, we wanted to return that support right back at him. Life on the road for a comic can be a grind, so we'll be there to cheer him on along the way and, of course, make sure he's able to rest his head (and those luscious locks!) each night in a fabulous hotel bed."

Just as Hotels.com rewards its customers with a free* night after 10 nights stayed, the brand will celebrate Jonathan's 10-night tour by rewarding 20 lucky fans and their guests with a chance to attend a special "Reward Night Premiere Party" with a screening of the first episode, hosted by JVN in New York City this November**.

"It's the craziest thing! I get this phone call over the summer, and its Hotels.com saying they want to help with my dream to become a comic," said Van Ness. "First off, I was so excited because Captain Obvious™ is my jam! That beard, honey. I mean, I love a man in uniform, but that facial hair is just beyond. Literally. On. Point. But for real, Hotels.com and Captain Obvious make me laugh all the time, so I was thrilled when they reached out to help take my fiercedom and show on the road. Obviously, they also know all the best places to stay, so I'm staying in style everywhere I go!"

The four-episode series, "Hotels.comedy Presents: 10 Nights with Jonathan Van Ness," will premiere in November on the Hotels.com YouTube page and other media partners, with previews teased throughout the tour on JVN and Hotels.com social media channels.

For more information, please follow the conversation on social media @hotelsdotcom and @JVN.

ABOUT HOTELS.COM



Hotels.com is the most rewarding way to book a place to stay. We really love travel and we know you do too. That's why we make it really easy to book with us. With hundreds of thousands of places to stay around the world and 90 local websites in 41 languages, Hotels.com has it all. So, whether you're looking for value in Vegas, treehouses in Thailand or villas in Venezuela, it's all just a click away. And with our "Reward-winning" loyalty program you earn free* nights while you sleep…what could be better? Booking just got smarter too. With over 25 million real guest reviews and an app so easy to use that it's been downloaded 70 million times, you can be sure to find the perfect place for you.

*Free night does not include taxes and fees.



**Contest terms and conditions to be released in October.

© 2018 Hotels.com, LP. All rights reserved. Hotels.com, Captain Obvious and the Hotels.com logo are trademarks of Hotels.com, LP. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. CST# 2083949-50

ABOUT JONATHAN VAN NESS



Television personality, Emmy nominee, and hairstylist to the stars, Jonathan Van Ness has quickly become known in the entertainment industry for his fabulous, unstoppable energy. It is his belief that great hair is best served with a side of witty banter. Jonathan can be seen starring on Netflix's "Queer Eye," which premiered in February 2018; the hit reboot of the Emmy Award winning series "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy." The show, which is Netflix's first foray into non-scripted, follows the 'Fab Five' as they forge relationships with men and women from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from self-love and faith to immigration. Jonathan shines as the show's groomer, hair guru and self-care advocate. Now in its second season, the hit show has accumulated four Emmy nominations.

In addition to "Queer Eye" Jonathan stars on the Emmy-nominated series "Gay of Thrones," (Funny or Die) a witty social commentary series recapping HBO's "Game of Thrones." Launched in 2013, the series is now in its seventh season and garnered an Emmy nomination in 2016 for 'Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.' The series most recently received another Emmy nomination for 'Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.' Jonathan also continues to work on a passion project, his podcast "Getting Curious," a biweekly exploration of all the things Jonathan is curious about from the history of the Armenian Genocide to the opioid crisis in the U.S.

In 2013, Jonathan launched his own salon studio in LA, Mojo Hair, with business partner Monique Northrop. His celebrity clientele continued to build, working with names such as: Margaret Cho, Denise Bidot, Tess Holliday, Kit Harrington, Jeffrey Self and Esme Bianco, to name a few. He can also be found on the east coast monthly, taming tresses at Hairstory Studio in NYC on Fifth Avenue.

Jennifer Dohm



jdohm@hotels.com

Michael Braun



mbraun@id-pr.com

SOURCE Hotels.com

Related Links

http://Hotels.com

