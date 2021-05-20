Hotels.com Wants To Send You on a Summer Trip Based on Your Weirdest, and Sometimes Wildest, Dreams

DALLAS, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you recently shot out of bed to run to the mirror and make sure your teeth didn't actually fall out? Caught yourself clutching the side of the bed or were jolted awake from that seemingly never-ending free fall? Forget about scouring the internet for what it could all possibly mean. Hotels.com is here to help you make sense of your recent weird dreams and send you on a summer vacation based completely on an expert's interpretation of YOUR wildest dreams.

During the past year, the act of dreaming has been on the rise for Americans, and many are reporting those dreams as being more vivid, strange and memorable than usual. According to a recent brand survey, over half of Americans would like to have their dreams interpreted* by a professional and, with help from Hotels.com, now you can. We'll even tell you where you should reserve your stay based entirely on your unique dream interpretation.

We haven't even mentioned the dreamiest part. Following this interpretation, the dreamers will score $5,000 to reserve that summer dream-cation on Hotels.com and get upgraded to Gold Status (complete with late checkout for more time to spend dreaming!). No need to get pinched … you're not dreaming right now — it's just one epic offer.

Now through May 27 at 5 p.m. ET, visit hotels.com/dreamvacation to reveal your soul with the most ridiculous and random dream you've had in the last year (in immense detail, don't skimp on the good stuff) and you could get rewarded with your literal dream vacation. If the stars align, you could be one of five dreamers selected for a virtual consultation with our expert dream interpreters, Anna Toonk and Nina Endrst of The SoulUnity, who will dig deep to uncover your dream's true meaning, plus tell you where you should travel based on your odd nighttime musings. Who knows, maybe that dream of you being lost as a kid in the grocery store is a sign you need to go find yourself by exploring the beaches of Bora Bora!

Your waking hours may currently consist of a never-ending loop of WFH, reality tv show binging and takeout — but at night you may be one of the 47% of Americans who are dreaming about travel* and are transported into a vacation-fueled fantasy where you're lounging in a plush robe with an enormous room service spread and living your best #HotelLife. Hotels.com will not only turn those sleepy-time fantasies into an IRL vacay reality, but set you up for more relaxing dreams, as 60% of travelers say they have more peaceful, relaxing dreams when they are on vacation.*

"We've all had those crazy, wild dreams that we can't explain, even more so in the past year," said Jennifer Dohm, Head of PR and Communications, North America. "Hotels.com is here to help you make sense of those subliminal thoughts and reward you with what your inner self really wants — a dream-worthy vacation. With flexible cancellation options, Gold Status perks like late checkout and the array of dreamy properties available on Hotels.com, there are plenty of epic trips for the taking, no matter where travelers' dreams take them."

Even if you don't score this dream-interpreted stay, Hotels.com is delivering even more epic stays to dream about with 8%** off select summer vacation destinations with code InUrDreams for stays reserved exclusively on the Hotels.com app now through May 27, while redemptions last for travel through September 21, 2021. You'll also sleep better knowing your getaway is guaranteed with free cancellations and flexible booking options.

Don't hit snooze, start planning your dream summer vacation now with Hotels.com. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter to stay tuned on this dream vacation — plus find official terms and conditions here.

