Hotels.com® Wants You to Cancel Your Boring Thanksgiving Plans and Upgrade Your Family to the Ultimate Private Suite at the Dallas Cowboys Game

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all Dallas Cowboys fans: Cancel your at-home Turkey Day festivities and shoot your shot at the ultimate Thanksgiving Day experience the family will never forget. Hotels.com®, proud partner of the Dallas Cowboys, is offering the chance for one lucky winner and nine family members or friends to enjoy the game live on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium in a private suite! Because, let's face it, we know you're going to sneak away from cleanup duty to catch the game anyway.

The winner will get to live it up with these "suite" perks:

Hotels.com® Wants to Upgrade Your Family to the Ultimate Private Suite at the Dallas Cowboys Game this Thanksgiving

Tickets : Hotels.com is providing tickets for the winner plus nine of their closest family members and friends — something to truly be thankful for.

: Hotels.com is providing tickets for the winner plus nine of their closest family members and friends — something to truly be thankful for. In-Suite Grub : It's not Thanksgiving without a turkey. The suite will come with an open bar and delicious Thanksgiving meal. Make sure you pace out your helpings — you don't want the tryptophan to hit before the fourth quarter.

: It's not Thanksgiving without a turkey. The suite will come with an open bar and delicious Thanksgiving meal. Make sure you pace out your helpings — you don't want the tryptophan to hit before the fourth quarter. Swag : Guests will receive authentic Cowboys merchandise and the ultimate #HotelLife upgrade: a premium hotel robe.

: Guests will receive authentic Cowboys merchandise and the ultimate #HotelLife upgrade: a premium hotel robe. Overnight Accommodation : The fun doesn't end after the game is over. Hotels.com is also hooking you up with a one-night stay at a local Dallas hotel.

: The fun doesn't end after the game is over. Hotels.com is also hooking you up with a one-night stay at a local hotel. Transportation: Ride in style to the game. Exclusive transportation will be provided to the game via a Cowboys-branded bus.

"As a proud partner of the Dallas Cowboys, we're excited to offer this once-in-a-lifetime experience for an unforgettable Thanksgiving," said Mike Wolfe, head of global brand creative, sponsorships & partnerships for the Hotels.com brand. "We know celebrating the holidays might look a little different this year, so why not upgrade your Thanksgiving with the best of sports and hotel life? A suite filled with robes, turkey, family and football, what could be better than that?"

Ready to enter? For the chance to win this exclusive experience or learn more, visit www.dallascowboys.com/hotels. The contest runs from Monday, Oct. 19 through Monday, Nov. 9.

