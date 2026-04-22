HOTWORX Launches TrainingTRAX, Amplifying Fitness with AI-Powered Coaching

AI-powered personal training delivers goal-driven workout plans within the HOTWORX 3D Training Method

Real-time tracking, Body Vision visualization and adaptive guidance drive accountability and results in 90 days

Launch builds on rapid franchise growth as HOTWORX scales toward 1,000 global locations by end of 2026

NEW ORLEANS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTWORX, the revolutionary 24-hour infrared fitness studio franchise, is excited to announce the launch of TrainingTRAX, an AI-powered personal training system built exclusively for Sweat Elite members within the HOTWORX Burn Off App. Designed to eliminate guesswork and deliver precision, personalization and performance, TrainingTRAX marks a major evolution in how members experience fitness.

TrainingTRAX provides members with a structured, results-driven path tailored to their individual goals, schedule and performance.

A Fully Integrated, AI-Driven Fitness Experience

From the moment members begin their journey, TrainingTRAX delivers a seamless and personalized approach to training:

Body Vision: Members can create a personalized avatar using a selfie and key stats, allowing them to visually track progress and stay motivated by seeing their transformation over time.

Members can create a personalized avatar using a selfie and key stats, allowing them to visually track progress and stay motivated by seeing their transformation over time. Customized 90-Day Plans: Members define their top three goals and receive a tailored workout plan aligned to the HOTWORX 90-Day Challenge.

Members define their top three goals and receive a tailored workout plan aligned to the HOTWORX 90-Day Challenge. Adaptive AI Coaching: The built-in AI coach evolves with each member by tracking workout history, monitoring trends and reinforcing accountability through HOTWORX's exclusive Burn Rate algorithm.

The built-in AI coach evolves with each member by tracking workout history, monitoring trends and reinforcing accountability through HOTWORX's exclusive Burn Rate algorithm. Clear Structure & Routine: Members follow a guided path across sauna sessions and FX Zone workouts, eliminating uncertainty and maximizing efficiency.

Members follow a guided path across sauna sessions and FX Zone workouts, eliminating uncertainty and maximizing efficiency. AI Coach Chat: An always-available, interactive coach provides real-time guidance, motivation and HOTWORX-specific recommendations.

Fully integrated with the HOTWORX 3D Training Method that combines heat, exercise and infrared energy with exercises that include infrared isometrics, HIIT, and FX Zone resistance training, TrainingTRAX provides members with a structured, results-driven path tailored to their individual goals, schedule and performance.

TrainingTRAX represents the next step in innovation for HOTWORX following the introduction of DietTRAX, a nutrition tracking tool that simplifies meal planning through real-time voice and image recognition, as well as customizable plans and progress tracking.

"After the success of DietTRAX, our goal was to create a training solution that was intelligent, intuitive and fully integrated into the HOTWORX system," said Stephen P. Smith, Founder and CEO of HOTWORX. "TrainingTRAX delivers on that vision, transforming the Burn Off App into a complete fitness ecosystem where planning, coaching, tracking and visualization work together seamlessly."

Introducing Body Vision: Visualization Meets Motivation

A standout feature within TrainingTRAX is Body Vision, an interactive tool designed to bring fitness goals to life. Members can upload a selfie, input key stats and generate a personalized avatar representing their current physique, then visualize future results based on their 90-Day goals.

While not intended to be a clinical body scan, Body Vision leverages the psychology of transformation, helping members stay engaged and motivated by providing a clear visual target throughout their journey.

Innovation Powering Rapid Growth

The launch of TrainingTRAX builds on a milestone year for HOTWORX, as the brand continues to scale both domestically and internationally:

Ranked #58 on Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500

Named #28 on Entrepreneur's 2026 Fastest-Growing Franchises

Recognized as a Top Brand for Multi-Unit Owners (#57) and Top Franchise for Veterans (#75)

and Awarded 218 franchises and opened 97 locations in 2025

and opened in 2025 Surpassed 800 open studios worldwide

Expanded globally with its first Canada studio and a Dubai location opening in March 2025

and a Signed Master Franchise Agreements in Mexico and Quebec, Canada

"As we continue to scale HOTWORX, our focus is on building a smarter, more connected experience for both our members and franchisees," said Smith. "TrainingTRAX represents exactly where we're headed, leveraging technology to drive results, increase engagement and ensure that as our footprint grows, the value we deliver grows with it."

With plans to reach 1,000 open locations by the end of 2026, HOTWORX remains focused on smart, sustainable growth while continuing to invest in tools and technology that elevate both the member and franchisee experience. For more information about HOTWORX, visit hotworx.net. To find your nearest studio, visit hotworx.net/locations.

ABOUT HOTWORX®

Founded in Marrero, La., HOTWORX introduces a groundbreaking fitness program and is one of the fastest-growing franchises worldwide, known for its innovative approach to infrared fitness training. With over 800 studio locations and over 400,000 members, HOTWORX provides members with an immersive, virtual exercise experience that combines the benefits of infrared heat with either 30-minute isometric workouts or 15-minute High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions. Using its patented infrared sauna, HOTWORX offers a "3D Training" method, uniquely blending heat, infrared energy, and exercise for a deep, detoxifying workout. Members can conveniently book sessions through the HOTWORX Burn Off app, making fitness accessible and secure.

SOURCE HOTWORX