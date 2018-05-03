Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Writable Partner to Build Student Writing Capacity with Purposeful Practice Tools

Beginning this fall, Writable's capabilities will be integrated with HMH's Collections ELA program for grades 6-8, establishing a single hub for Collections' writing assignments and applying Writable's suite of tools to the program's resources. Writable provides sophisticated dashboards, peer and educator feedback tools, formative and summative assessment practice, annotation tools, classroom rostering, student-friendly checklists and more.

"As HMH focuses on enhancing and extending our core business and building integrated solutions to improve outcomes, we believe that purposeful use of technology can empower educators' capabilities," says Matthew Mugo Fields, EVP and general manager of supplemental and intervention solutions at HMH. "Integrating Writable's platform with HMH literacy offerings will do just this by enriching practice for learners while also simplifying the feedback process for teachers, giving them time back to focus on student growth."

Andrew Goldman, CEO and co-founder of Writable, says, "Educators consistently share with us the difference that Writable has made in their classrooms – it helps teachers save time on writing prep and feedback, the two most challenging parts of writing instruction. Writable's peer engagement and scaffolding motivates and focuses students as they hone their skills and grow as writers. With the combination of Collections and Writable, it is now even easier for teachers to implement robust writing practice and instruction as part of their integrated ELA curriculum."

In addition to integration within Collections, HMH will also offer Writable as a stand-alone supplemental resource for ELA classrooms, regardless of core program of study. Access to both models will be subscription-based.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) is a global learning company committed to delivering integrated solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

Follow HMH on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About Writable

Writable is a guided writing practice program for grades 3-12 that builds more independent, reflective writers – writers with purpose. With hundreds of pre-built writing assignments and models, Writable helps teachers save time on writing instruction and feedback. The program works alongside Google tools and other learning management systems to deliver timely yet structured teacher and peer feedback, speed up grading, and monitor growth across the curriculum and district. For more information, visit www.writable.com.

