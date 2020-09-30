Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Ypsilanti Community Schools Partner to Implement Powerful Digital Learning Solutions Districtwide

YPSILANTI, Mich., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As students and educators begin the school year across a range of virtual, hybrid and physical environments, Ypsilanti Community Schools has partnered with learning company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt to ensure its community has access to comprehensive, flexible and connected curriculum solutions that can be accessed wherever learning is happening.

The school district, which is offering a variety of modalities (in-person, remote, and fully online) this fall, is currently implementing HMH Anywhere™, a digital platform and content solution which offers simple subscription access to one connected teaching and learning experience. Regardless of setting, Ypsilanti educators will be able to leverage HMH's Ed platform to assign and assess work across the four core subject areas of literacy, math, social studies and science, as well as to measure student growth, proficiency and mastery, and access supplemental adaptive support.

"HMH Anywhere is a great fit for our YCS students, families, and staff because it offers a single point of entry where students and staff can access our rigorous curriculum with minimal unnecessary interruptions," said Alena Zachery-Ross, Superintendent of the Ypsilanti Community Schools. "We are excited about this partnership with HMH because it provides our students exposure to a comprehensive rigorous curriculum that is aligned to the Michigan Academic Standards, and it is designed to cultivate the genius that our students already bring to our classrooms."

Ypsilanti has been using HMH's leading literacy programs, Into Reading™ and Into Literature™, for over a year. In March, as schools switched to remote learning amidst the onset of the pandemic, students and educators swiftly experienced the benefits of online usage of these programs via HMH's platform, Ed.

"At YCS we committed financial resources and employed a team of ELA Instructional Coaches to support the full implementation of the HMH Into Reading and Into Literature program. Our implementation plan was a complete success. Teachers felt supported, learned how to successfully teach the units of instruction, and learned how to utilize all types of embedded technology tools, programs, and materials included within the HMH program," added Dr. Carlos Lopez, Assistant Superintendent of the Ypsilanti Community Schools. "As a result, our students receive high quality daily instruction that supports the mastery of the standards."

Building upon this success, the YCS Board of Education adopted the purchase of the HMH Anywhere curriculum solutions on Monday, Sept. 14. As the district ventures through the current school year, YCS educators will receive ongoing content specific professional learning opportunities to deepen engagement with the solutions and help them apply innovative methods for student engagement across a blended learning flipped classroom environment.

"HMH is honored to partner with Ypsilanti Community Schools as we collectively navigate this unprecedented, challenging time for the education community," said Dr. David Bain, Vice President, Academic Planning & Analytics, HMH. "It is abundantly clear that YCS is striving to meet the diverse needs of students, teachers, and families through connected, innovative technologies and content, with a central vision of student achievement and comprehensive educator support as its focus."

HMH Anywhere frees educators from the challenges of managing multiple platforms as they teach across live and asynchronous formats by bringing all components under one roof, including instructional content, professional development and coaching, benchmark assessment, access for families and caregivers, and more. Learn more about HMH's connected solutions at hmhco.com/connected.

About Ypsilanti Community Schools

Ypsilanti Community Schools offers many learning opportunities for students. Experts in K-12 education along with the universities, business, and parent partners have assisted in the development of our exciting educational system. YCS accepts all children with compassion and a commitment to meet each child wherever he or she is along the learning spectrum, and grow together from there.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt



Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) is a learning company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.



Follow HMH on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact

Leah Riviere

Director, Communications

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

617-351-5020

[email protected]o.com

SOURCE Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Related Links

http://www.hmhco.com

