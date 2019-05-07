Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Debuts Podcast to Explore the Future of Education With Teachers and Industry Experts

BOSTON, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt today announced the launch of a new podcast, HMH Learning Moments, that will give voice to teachers and innovators across the country. The podcast, widely available across all podcast channels such as Apple, Spotify and Google, includes two series, Teachers in America and Shaping the Future.

HMH Learning Moments debuts with three episodes of its inaugural podcast series, Teachers in America. Hosted by HMH Chief Learning Officer Rose Else-Mitchell, a former teacher with a career-defining passion for elevating the experiences of educators, the podcast features stories of teachers from across the country who work tirelessly to bring access and equity to their classrooms. In each episode, Else-Mitchell connects with a different educator, diving into their triumphs, challenges, motivations and hopes, and opens a unique and personal door into their lives and identity both in and outside of the classroom.

The first three episodes of Teachers in America, available now, introduce us to Rachel Swartz, a sixth grade English Language Arts teacher and anti-bullying champion in the Bronx, New York; Wilson Boardman, a fifth grade teacher committed to diversity, collaboration and hard work in Boston, Massachusetts; and Amanda Rack, a first grade teacher and new mom with a background in child psychology in San Marcos, California. Topics include literacy and English language development, social emotional learning, teacher salaries, technology in the classroom, and connecting with learners of all kinds. Interviewees also share their own personal learning moments that inspired them to become educators and share what it means to be a teacher in America today.

"From teachers in the classroom to thought leaders driving research and insight that effects education, we hope these podcasts contribute to discussions about the practical realities of teaching and learning, as well as the influence of innovation and technology on schools and teachers," said Else-Mitchell. "We hope our listeners will feel not only interested and inspired, but empowered to join national and local conversations with HMH and others to share their needs and hopes. We want teachers to know: you are not alone, we hear your voices."

Coming later this year, Shaping the Future will be hosted by Dr. David Dockterman, an education professor at Harvard University and a Consulting Senior Fellow for the International Center for Leadership in Education, where he works with school districts to infuse the underlying research from the learning sciences to share the practices of productive struggle and growth mindset among students, teachers and institutional leaders. Dockterman will lead roundtable conversations between education experts as well as thought leaders outside of the education community, aiming to encourage progress within education by gathering insights and inspiration from other industries.

"We want listeners to feel informed, having gained significant insight into new technology and practices, some of which they can apply immediately, and others that will help them understand where the world is headed for education and beyond," said Dockterman.

Episodes of HMH Learning Moments can be found on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Google Play/Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and HMH's Shaped blog.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) is a learning company committed to delivering integrated solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

Contact

Leah Riviere

Senior Communications Manager

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

617-351-5020

leah.riviere@hmhco.com

SOURCE Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Related Links

https://www.hmhco.com

