New Report: AI + Computer Science Are the Foundation for U.S. K-12 Readiness, But State Policies Lag Behind

Code.org's 2025 State of AI + CS Education Annual Report shows states are rapidly exploring AI guidance and points to the importance of coordinated policies to advance student readiness

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Code.org and CSforALL today released the 2025 State of AI + CS Education report, the first national snapshot of state-by-state policies, standards, and graduation requirements for artificial intelligence (AI) and computer science (CS) education.

The findings reflect a growing tension: AI is reshaping every sector of society, but most students lack meaningful opportunities to learn how it works and how to shape its future. The report suggests that AI readiness is rooted in computer science instruction, and warns that decoupling the two may limit students' ability to gain the knowledge and skills that will shape tomorrow's workforce. Without coherence, states risk building AI education on uneven or incomplete foundations—creating confusion for schools, missed opportunities for students, and fragmented expectations for the future workforce.

"Our research points to a lack of awareness that there is a fundamental tie between AI literacy and the foundational knowledge of computer science," said Cameron Wilson, President of Code.org. "CS is the foundation and AI is the next frontier—and we need coherence across policy and practice so every student is prepared for an AI-powered future. AI without CS is superficial—it teaches students to use tools, not understand or shape them."

Key Findings: AI Momentum Is Rising But State Policies Remain Misaligned

Despite growing momentum, the report shows significant fragmentation across states' approaches to AI education:

Only 4 of 50 states explicitly emphasize AI within their CS standards: Colorado, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Only 5 of 50 provide funding for AI + CS professional development: Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, New Jersey, and Ohio.

No states currently require both AI and CS for graduation, even as 12 states require CS.

Only 17 of 34 states with AI guidance clarify CS as fundamental–a gap that must be closed for comprehensive readiness.

Together, these gaps reveal a fragmented national landscape where students in different states are learning fundamentally different things—or nothing at all—about the technology shaping their futures.

A Plateau in Participation Underscores the Urgency

While 60% of U.S. public high schools now offer foundational CS, national participation remained largely flat year over year—except in states with CS graduation requirements, which show measurable gains in CS access (+18%) and participation (+5.1%). Integrating AI literacy with CS graduation requirements can open pathways for students historically underrepresented in tech.

A single high school CS course increases future earnings by 8%—with even larger gains for Black students (+12%) and young women (+10%)—reinforcing that AI+CS policy coherence is also an economic mobility strategy.

"Our workforce demands a multifaceted set of skills and the foundational knowledge that connects AI with computer science. Ohio is championing efforts to make sure students have these dynamic skillsets, so they are poised to be successful in any field," said Stephen D. Dackin, Director, Ohio Department of Education and Workforce. "The emergence of AI literacy illustrates the urgency for education policies and instructional practices to keep pace with the skills needed for students to succeed and ensure a strong economy now and in the future."

Path Forward: Using the Proven CS Playbook for AI Policy

While several states have already launched AI task forces, pilot programs, and exploratory guidelines, the industry still needs more alliances that will ensure the education ecosystem evolves together, not in silos. The report highlights other effective levers for scaling both AI and CS, including:

Clear standards

Sustained teacher training

Funding for education programs

Integrated graduation requirements that create universal access

To view the 2025 State of AI + CS Education report, click here .

