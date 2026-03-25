House Doctors Recognized on Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises List

Premium Service Brands' Handyman Brand Honored for Strong Expansion and Franchisee Demand

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- House Doctors, a trusted home improvement and handyman services brand and part of the Premium Service Brands (PSB) family, has been named to Entrepreneur Magazine's 2026 Fastest-Growing Franchises list, recognizing the top brands driving unit growth and franchise expansion across North America.

Strong Momentum for Growth

"Our franchise owners are delivering high-quality work & building trusted businesses in their communities every day." Post this

The annual ranking highlights the top 150 franchise systems that are scaling rapidly through a combination of strong franchise demand, operational support, and market opportunity. House Doctors' inclusion underscores its continued momentum as more entrepreneurs look to invest in essential, service-based businesses.

"We're proud to see House Doctors recognized among the fastest-growing franchises in the country," said Roxanne Conrad, Chief Operating Officer of Premium Service Brands. "This honor reflects the strength of the system we've built and the increasing demand for reliable, professional home services. More importantly, it speaks to the success of our franchise owners, who are delivering high-quality work and building trusted businesses within their communities every day."

Increasing Demand for Home Services

House Doctors has experienced steady expansion as part of the PSB platform, benefiting from shared resources and operational alignment, while also offering its highlight Aging in Place services that's allowing people to live more comfortably in their homes for longer. The brand's scalable model and essential service offering continue to resonate with both new and existing franchisees seeking long-term growth.

"This recognition is a testament to the incredible work our franchisees are doing in markets across the country," said Ann Lilly, Brand Lead of House Doctors. "We've focused on building a system that prioritizes operational excellence, strong support and real opportunity for our owners. As more homeowners look for dependable partners to maintain and improve their homes, our franchisees are well-positioned to meet that demand."

With increasing interest in home services and a proven support system behind it, House Doctors remains focused on expanding its footprint while helping franchise owners scale their businesses efficiently.

To view the full 2026 Fastest Growing Franchises list, visit Entrepreneur.com/franchises or pick up the March/April issue of Entrepreneur Magazine.

For more information about House Doctors and franchise opportunities, visit www.premiumservicebrands.com.

About House Doctors:

House Doctors is a professional home improvement and handyman services brand dedicated to helping homeowners maintain, repair and enhance their properties. With a focus on reliability, quality workmanship and customer satisfaction, House Doctors provides franchise owners with the tools and support needed to build successful businesses in their local markets. House Doctors is proud to be part of Premium Service Brands, a leading franchisor of home service businesses.

About Premium Service Brands:

Premium Service Brands (PSB) is a leading franchisor of home service brands, including 360° Painting, ProLift Garage Doors, Maid Right, Kitchen Wise | Closet Wise, Window Gang, Rubbish Works, The Grout Medic, House Doctors, and RooterMan. Founded on the principles of exceptional support and training for franchise owners, PSB is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams and build successful businesses. For more information, visit www.premiumservicebrands.com.

SOURCE Premium Service Brands