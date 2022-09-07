House Wraps Market Size to Grow by USD 2.12 billion with 47% of the Contribution of North America - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: Moisture management and energy saving is one of the key drivers supporting the house wraps market growth. Accumulation of moisture often occurs in walls, which may lead to wood rot and cause fungal growth. It may eventually damage the building structure, leading to expensive repair work. Hence, house wraps act as weather-resistant barriers that protect walls besides providing an aesthetic appeal. Moreover, moisture can conduct heat, which causes fiberglass or cellulose insulation to lose its insulation quality.

Market Challenge: Improper installation of house wraps is one of the factors hampering the house wraps market growth. Primarily, the installation of house wraps requires experienced and skilled house wrap installers. Furthermore, for better performance, it is essential to install house wraps in accordance with manufacturers' instructions as incorrect installation of house wraps can affect the ventilation of the house and may result in the accumulation of moisture in wall cavities.

Key Market Segmentation Highlights:

The house wraps market report is segmented by Type (Perforated house wraps and Non-perforated house wraps) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Regional Opportunities: 47% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the house wraps market in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The implementation of building codes in the US will facilitate the house wraps market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The house wraps market share growth by the perforated house wraps segment will be significant during the forecast period. Perforated house wraps have a high market share as they cost much lesser than non-perforated house wraps. Perforated house wraps can withstand the rigors of construction, but the perforations that allow vapor movement also permit air and water to move through the house wrap. This can damage building structures in the long run. However, several builders prefer low-cost options and do not prioritize the performance and quality of house wraps. Hence, perforated house wraps have been prominent in the global house wrap market.

House Wraps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6.18% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., ANCI Inc., Benjamin Obdyke Inc., BMC Stock Holdings Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, CS Fabric International Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Henry Co., INDEVCO Group, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., James Hardie Building Products Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Kingspan Group Plc, MittenBP, Owens Corning, Protecto Wrap Co., R.H. Tamlyn and Sons LP, Raven Industries Inc., and Berry Global Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

