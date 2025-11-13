Housecall Pro announces Winter Summit 2025, featuring Emmy-winning host Mike Rowe

'The Real Dirt on Building a Year-Round Business' will feature actionable insights to help home service professionals stay booked and profitable through every season.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Housecall Pro, a leading software platform for home service professionals, announces its upcoming Winter Virtual Summit 2025: The Real Dirt on Building a Year-Round Business, a free virtual event taking place on Dec. 4, 2025. Designed for trade professionals and home service business owners, including plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians and landscapers, the summit will deliver field-tested strategies to drive consistent growth and to increase profitability, even amidst seasonal slowdowns or economic uncertainties.

This year's event will feature Emmy® Award-winning TV host Mike Rowe, best known for "Dirty Jobs" and his work with the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, in an exclusive fireside chat. Rowe will offer "part grit, part motivation and 100% real talk" about the future of the skilled trades and the essential role tradespeople play in powering America's economy.

"Mike's lifelong mission to celebrate essential workers mirrors our own commitment of championing Pros and the Trades," said Roland Ligtenberg, co-founder of Housecall Pro. "Our Winter Summit is about giving every contractor, from solo operators to growing teams, the proven systems they need to thrive across every season."

Attendees will explore three core business pillars (Win Jobs, Run Cleaner and Get Paid) through peer-led sessions, data-backed insights and actionable playbooks. Housecall Pro users report an average 35% increase in revenue after their first year, underscoring the impact of these systems in real-world businesses.

Select sessions will also focus on the future of the trades—specifically by highlighting how AI and automation are reshaping essential industries—with experts and innovators sharing how technology can enhance, not replace, the skilled workforce. These forward-looking discussions will equip attendees with strategies to stay competitive, efficient and ready for what's next.

Additional features of the summit will include the #DirtiestJobsChallenge social campaign—where the Pro who wins the challenge will receive a customized vacation giveaway valued at $5,000 for two; sponsor partnerships with Sherwin-Williams, The Home Depot: Path to Pro, Samsung, and more; and exclusive Champion the Trades™ swag for the first 1,500 registrants.

Registration for the summit is available at https://housecallpro.registration.goldcast.io/events/db19e608-2a52-40c6-bd74-2ac1fdd613ba?utm_source=Media&utm_medium=Press-release&utm_campaign=hcp_virtual_winter_summit.

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro is a top-rated field service software platform trusted by over 200,000 home service professionals. With powerful tools for scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, customer communication, automation, and AI team members, Housecall Pro helps businesses save time, grow revenue, and deliver standout service. Founded in 2013, Housecall Pro supports Pros with innovative technology, a strong community through Champion the Trades™, and TradeWire™—the go-to newsletter for 400K+ Pros in the trades. Learn more at housecallpro.com.

