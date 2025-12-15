Housecall Pro releases new report highlighting changing customer service standards in home contracting

Survey shows homeowners choose Pros for digital convenience, AI-assisted communication and clear pricing—proving that customer experience now wins the job

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Housecall Pro, a leading software platform for home service professionals, announces the release of its new report, "The New Home Service Standard: How Systems, Not Just Skills, Win the Customer." The study highlights how customer expectations have evolved, and how using AI and internal systems to create frictionless customer experiences gives contractors a competitive advantage.

The report's central finding is that, in addition to technical competence and overall affordability, today's homeowners prioritize things like easy online booking, upfront pricing and seamless communication when deciding to choose a technician. Based on a survey of more than 1,000 U.S. homeowners, the findings confirm that, while price and skill still matter, professionalism and consistency are what distinguish truly successful home service professionals.

Specific findings of the report include:

72% of homeowners would pay as much as 10% more for a home service contractor who has a better customer service reputation.

97% say they expect a contractor to provide transparent pricing before they decide to hire.

Approximately three out of four homeowners would refer a provider after receiving excellent service.

A majority, 53% of homeowners, are comfortable with AI handling their initial chat or phone call.

"Homeowners pay attention to the small things. How fast you respond. How clear the price is before you show up. How well you document the work after you leave," said Roland Ligtenberg, co-founder of Housecall Pro. "The best Pros pair strong craftsmanship with a smooth experience from booking to follow-up. Systems and AI team members handle the busywork so the tech can stay focused on the customer."

The report also reveals a major opportunity for service businesses: even as homeowner expectations rise, almost 20% say they cannot remember the last time a home service contractor wowed them with exceptional service.

"That gap is the opportunity," Ligtenberg said. "Repeatable systems around the customer turn every visit into a trust-building moment. You earn more referrals, you stay top of mind, and you become the first call when something breaks again."

Trades Pros can access the key findings at: https://www.housecallpro.com/resources/home-service-customer-service-report-trends-statistics.

For your review and coverage, the full PDF report is available here: https://www.housecallpro.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/120425-Customer-Service-Report.pdf.

For more information about Housecall Pro, visit housecallpro.com/.

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro is a top-rated field service software platform trusted by over 200,000 home service professionals. With powerful tools for scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, customer communication, automation, and AI team members, Housecall Pro helps businesses save time, grow revenue, and deliver standout service. Founded in 2013, Housecall Pro supports Pros with innovative technology, a strong community through Champion the Trades™, and TradeWire™—the go-to newsletter for 500K+ Pros in the trades. Learn more at housecallpro.com.

©2025 Codefied Inc. All rights reserved. Housecall Pro, TradeWire, Champion The Trades, and the door logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Codefied Inc. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

SOURCE Housecall Pro