"Real job security is in the trades," says Mike Rowe at Housecall Pro's 2025 Winter Summit

Thousands of home service professionals joined the virtual event, featuring Pro-to-Pro forums, live coaching and a special #DirtiestJobsChallenge segment judged by Mike Rowe.



SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Housecall Pro's 2025 Winter Virtual Summit brought together thousands of home service professionals for a full day of training, coaching and community-driven learning focused on the future of the trades. The free, semi-annual event featured Emmy® Award-winning host Mike Rowe, who spoke candidly about how AI is reshaping essential industries and eliminating administrative busywork—creating a once-in-a-generation moment in which skilled Pros will define the future of work.

"Real job security is not coding. It's not the four-year degree," Rowe said during his keynote session. "It's actually the [HVAC] tech. It's the electrician, it's the welder. So the whole thing has turned on its head, making it a very interesting time for me to be alive."

Industry leader Tommy Mello kicked off the summit by breaking down the playbook he used to grow A1 from painting garage doors to a nationwide powerhouse—showing Pros how intentional hiring, team profit-sharing and a shift in leadership mindset can unlock real wealth and year-round growth.

The summit also celebrated the grit and resilience of the trades through the nationwide #DirtiestJobsChallenge, where Pros shared their toughest jobsite moments. The winning submission, chosen and awarded by Rowe, received a customized vacation giveaway valued at $5,000.

Pros spent the day in hands-on coaching sessions led by Housecall Pro experts and top-performing field professionals, covering practical playbooks for pricing, cash flow, automation and data-driven decision-making—reinforcing Housecall Pro's commitment to Champion the Trades™ and to supporting home service Pros' year-round success. Peer-led breakout rooms added sessions on AI tools, industry-specific workflows, finance and community tracks like Lady Pros, giving Pros a chance to see real systems in action and learn directly from other contractors in the field.

"What makes this summit special is the generosity of the home service community," said Roland Ligtenberg, Housecall Pro co-founder. "Pros aren't just learning from speakers, they're learning from each other. When thousands of business owners show up to share their real playbooks, the whole industry gets stronger."

Housecall Pro is the top-rated field service software platform trusted by over 200,000 home service professionals. With powerful tools for scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, customer communication, automation, and AI team members, Housecall Pro helps businesses save time, grow revenue, and deliver standout service. Founded in 2013, Housecall Pro supports Pros with innovative technology, a strong community through Champion the Trades™, and TradeWire™—the go-to newsletter for 500K+ Pros in the trades. Learn more at housecallpro.com.

