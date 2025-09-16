Housecall Pro Brings AI-Powered, Voice-Activated Invoicing to the Trades

Voice-activated solutions let busy home service professionals invoice from anywhere and get paid faster

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Housecall Pro has launched AI-powered, hands-free invoicing within its leading home services software platform. With simple voice commands, field technicians in plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and other skilled trades can now generate and send invoices—eliminating manual entry and accelerating payments.

"Every minute you spend on paperwork is a minute you're not earning money or serving customers," said Roland Ligtenberg, Housecall Pro Co-Founder and SVP of Innovation. "We built this because the best technicians shouldn't have to choose between doing great work and getting paid on time. Voice activation via AI means you can bill while your hands are still dirty."

Key features include:

Voice-activated AI invoicing to capture job details and send bills on the go

Field-ready functionality for use during "gloves-on" moments, without returning to the office

A complete payment solution accepting credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay

Automated follow-ups and digital tipping to increase cash flow

"When we're done with a job, a lot of our time is spent filling out the paperwork," said Chris Plunkett, owner of Plunkett Home Services in Tucson, Ariz. "Being able to just talk to this while we put our tools away can save a ton of time."

More information is available at https://www.housecallpro.com/features/ai-team/invoices-by-hcp/

About Housecall Pro

A top-rated software platform trusted by over 200,000 home service professionals, Housecall Pro offers powerful tools for scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, customer communication, and AI automation—helping businesses save time, grow revenue, and deliver standout service. Founded in 2013, the company supports Pros with innovative technology and leads Champion the Trades, an initiative to elevate skilled professionals and their essential role in our communities.

Learn more at housecallpro.com

SOURCE Housecall Pro