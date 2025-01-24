Housecall Pro invites home service Pros to 'Power Up' with platform's biggest release yet

Jan. 29 webinar offers deep dive into industry leader's new features and business solutions

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Housecall Pro , the go-to software platform for over 45,000 home service companies, has announced a live webinar event, titled "Power Up: Bigger Updates, Smarter Tools, Unstoppable Growth." Aimed at business owners within the home service industry, the webinar will highlight new Housecall Pro features and offer best practices for using the software to optimal effect.

"As we enter a new year, we're rolling out more tools than ever to help our Pros work smarter, grow faster and hit their business goals," said Roland Ligtenberg, Housecall Pro co-founder and SVP of Innovation. "This webinar will not only alert them to some of the new tools at their disposal, but help them use those tools as efficiently as can be."

During the webinar, Housecall Pro's Chief Operating Officer, Brooks Pettus, will join a panel of industry experts to share tips for building a more successful home service business, leaning on advanced features recently added to the software.

"Whether you want to streamline payments, land more leads or gain deeper insights into your operations, our latest update will provide everything you need to succeed," Ligtenberg said. "More than 14,000 Pros voted on these features. We listened, and this update is the result."

Key features of the latest Housecall Pro update include:

E-signatures on estimates – Service professionals can now collect signatures from anywhere, helping them close jobs faster and protect their business from disputes and cancellations.

– Service professionals can now collect signatures from anywhere, helping them close jobs faster and protect their business from disputes and cancellations. AI-powered team members – New AI assistants answer every call and provide 24/7 business support.

– New AI assistants answer every call and provide 24/7 business support. Upfront payments for online bookings – Choose to collect full or partial payment at the time of booking.

– Choose to collect full or partial payment at the time of booking. Enhanced marketing center – New personalization features and performance tracking tools help fine-tune campaigns.

The free webinar will take place on Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. EST, and interested Pros can register at https://housecallpro.zoom.us/webinar/register/1017340297077/WN_JmO2Buy1R9ScDYMs0lb_Kw#/registration.

For more information about Housecall Pro, visit housecallpro.com/ .

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro is a top-rated comprehensive platform that empowers home service professionals to save time, sell bigger jobs and provide best-in-class service. With tools for scheduling, dispatching, invoicing and more, Housecall Pro empowers businesses to focus on what they do best. Founded in 2013, Housecall Pro has been championing Pros to success through innovative product solutions and strong community support.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Housecall Pro