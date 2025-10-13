Housecall Pro launches Electrical Toolkit app, enhancing jobsite efficiency

The trusted provider of field service management software announces new, all-in-one solution designed with electricians and electrical contractors in mind

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Housecall Pro , a leading software platform for home service professionals, announces the launch of Electrical Toolkit by Housecall Pro, a comprehensive, all-in-one app made specifically for electricians and electrical contractors. Designed to streamline complex calculations and boost efficiency in the field, Electrical Toolkit encompasses a suite of essential tools that help Pros work with greater accuracy and speed.

The app provides electricians with a range of professional-grade tools to expedite their work on the jobsite, including access to a vast library of electrical calculators that include voltage drop, minimum wire size and more. It also benefits contractors, who can easily equip their technicians with mobile, professional-grade tools.

Additional features included with Electrical Toolkit by Housecall Pro:

Conduit bending calculators, empowering electricians to calculate offsets, saddles and rolling offsets with step-by-step accuracy.

Conduit fill tools, providing a quick and way to verify conduit fill capacity following NEC guidelines.

Residential load calculators , allowing electricians to perform optional method load calculations for residential properties. These results are shareable as PDFs, enabling better communication with clients and inspectors.

"Electricians face a constant struggle to balance precision and efficiency," said Roland Ligtenberg, Housecall Pro co-founder and Senior Vice President of Innovation. "Electrical Toolkit by Housecall Pro takes the guesswork out of complex calculations, empowering Pros to focus on what matters most: delivering high-quality work and ensuring everyone's safety."

Designed with usability in mind, the app offers Dark Mode to reduce eye strain and extend battery life during long days on site. The app's ease-of-use makes it a helpful companion for any licensed electrician looking to reduce time spent making calculations, along with apprentices and trainees seeking NEC-compliant methods.

"At Housecall Pro, we believe in building tools that actually make our Pros' lives easier," said Ligtenberg. "This is more than just an app; it's an indispensable aid in the field that helps electricians get the job done right the first time."

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro is a top-rated field service software platform trusted by over 200,000 home service professionals. With powerful tools for scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, customer communication, automation, and AI team members, Housecall Pro helps businesses save time, grow revenue, and deliver standout service. Founded in 2013, Housecall Pro supports Pros with innovative technology and a strong community. Learn more at housecallpro.com .

