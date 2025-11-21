Trade Academy opens applications for trade school scholarships

Students in the plumbing, electrical and HVAC fields are invited to apply

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade Academy, a nonprofit organization with an educational mission designed to address the urgent shortage of skilled labor in the trades industry, announces that applications are now open for its Trade Academy Scholarship program. Designed to empower the next generation of skilled trade professionals, the scholarship provides funding, tools and training resources to aspiring tradespeople pursuing careers in the plumbing, electrical and HVAC fields across the U.S.

"The biggest barrier to entering the trades isn't lack of interest anymore, it's lack of access," said Roland Ligtenberg, co-founder of Housecall Pro , a leading software platform for home service contractors and Trade Academy supporter. "These scholarships turn 'I can't afford trade school' into 'I'm starting my career.' When you remove financial obstacles and provide real training resources and tools, you create opportunities for people to build six-figure careers in the trades that desperately need them."

Launched in 2021, the Trade Academy Scholarship has awarded more than $250,000 in tuition assistance to students nationwide. The program partners with more than 114 trade schools to ensure that instructors have access to updated, technology-focused curricula so students develop both technical prowess and digital fluency, ultimately becoming more competitive and attractive to potential employers.

Earlier this year, Trade Academy awarded $125,000 in scholarships to 50 recipients representing 214 technical programs nationwide. Those winners were selected from a pool of more than 1,100 applicants ranging in age from 16 to 72, showcasing the growing enthusiasm for careers in the skilled trades.

Each scholarship recipient receives tuition funding as well as access to the Trade Academy's national network of instructors and employers. The program, originally launched for HVAC students, has since expanded to include electrical and plumbing fields, reflecting Trade Academy's and Housecall Pro's commitment to supporting all facets of the residential service industry.

"Skilled trades attract people who like to build, fix, and solve," Ligtenberg said. "The right mentor in a lab or on a job site changes the entire trajectory of a student. When we champion the trades, we send a clear signal that this work matters, pays well, and deserves long-term investment."

To apply for the Trade Academy Scholarship, visit https://tradeacademy.com/trade-school/scholarship . To learn about eligibility, visit https://tradeacademy.com/trade-school/scholarship-rules .

For more information about Trade Academy, visit www.tradeacademy.com .

For more information about Housecall Pro, visit www.housecallpro.com/ .

About Trade Academy

Trade Academy is a nonprofit organization with an educational mission designed to address the urgent shortage of skilled labor in the trades industry. By offering targeted scholarships, innovative training modules, and practical mentorship connections, Trade Academy prepares aspiring tradespeople to thrive in high-demand fields such as HVAC, plumbing and electrical. Learn more at tradeacademy.com .

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro is a top-rated field service software platform trusted by over 200,000 home service professionals. With powerful tools for scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, customer communication, automation, and AI team members, Housecall Pro helps businesses save time, grow revenue, and deliver standout service. Founded in 2013, Housecall Pro supports Pros with innovative technology and a strong community. Learn more at housecallpro.com .

SOURCE Housecall Pro