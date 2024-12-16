Housecall Pro Launches major expansion of Trade Academy Scholarship to aid HVAC, electrical and plumbing careers

Financial awards and resources aim to empower future technicians

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Housecall Pro, the premier software platform serving over 45,000 home service companies, has expanded its Trade Academy Scholarship program to include electrical and plumbing professionals in addition to HVAC. Applications for the Trade Academy Scholarship close on Dec. 31.

"Tradespeople are the backbone of the home service industry, and we're proud to support them through this scholarship program," said Roland Ligtenberg, Housecall Pro co-founder and SVP of Innovation. "By investing in the next generation, we're not only addressing the skills gap but also creating opportunities for individuals to pursue meaningful, sustainable careers in essential industries."

Applications for the Trade Academy Scholarship have seen remarkable growth, tripling in volume since last year. The program, which has partnered with 114 trade schools nationwide and growing, has awarded over a quarter million dollars in scholarships, tools, and resources since its launch in 2021. Initially focused on HVAC professionals, the program has expanded this year to support aspiring electricians and plumbers, reflecting Housecall Pro's commitment to empowering professionals across the home service industry.

In just four years, the number of annual scholarships awarded has increased to more than 40, demonstrating Housecall Pro's growing investment in trade education. The program has attracted applicants ranging from 16-year-old students to an 82-year-old career changer last year, representing diverse backgrounds, experiences, and demographics. This increase also reflects the continued rise of Gen Z and millennial jobseekers entering the trades and highlights the increasing importance of preparing skilled workers to meet industry needs.

With 86% of Pros in Housecall Pro's recent industry trends survey citing a lack of qualified candidates as their biggest hiring challenge, demand in the trades is higher than ever. At the same time, top earners in the HVAC, electrical, and plumbing fields are reaching six-figure salaries, highlighting the financial rewards of pursuing opportunities in these essential roles. Housecall Pro's Trade Academy Scholarship is helping bridge the gap by equipping the next generation of tradespeople with the tools and resources they need to succeed.

The Trade Academy Scholarship is sponsored by Housecall Pro in collaboration with SupplyHouse.com and WD-40®. Scholarship winners will be notified by the end of February and will receive:

A $2,500 financial scholarship

financial scholarship A Milwaukee M18 FUEL 2-Tool Combo Kit provided by SupplyHouse.com

M18 FUEL 2-Tool Combo Kit provided by SupplyHouse.com One-year supply of WD-40® products

Housecall Pro one-year Essentials membership

"This scholarship program allows us to make a real difference in the lives of aspiring technicians," Ligtenberg said. "We're excited to grow this program and equip the winners with the resources they need to build successful careers across multiple essential trades."

To apply for the Trade Academy Scholarship, visit tradeacademy.com/trade-school/scholarship. For more information about Housecall Pro, visit housecallpro.com/.

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro is a top-rated comprehensive platform that empowers home service professionals to save time, sell bigger jobs and provide best-in-class service. With tools for scheduling, dispatching, invoicing and more, Housecall Pro empowers businesses to focus on what they do best. Founded in 2013, Housecall Pro has been championing Pros to success through innovative product solutions and strong community support.

