Housecall Pro Launches Platform Updates to Enhance Growth, Efficiency, and Safety for Home Service Pros

New features, driven by feedback from thousands of Housecall Pro customers, help streamline operations and enhance revenue potential even in the slowest seasons.

SAN DIEGO , Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Housecall Pro , the premier software platform serving over 45,000 home service companies, announces today a rollout of new product features and enhancements that spotlight the company's dedication to providing home service pros with the tools they need to streamline operations, improve efficiency and grow revenue.

"Our primary driver has always been to find and create solutions to the challenges home service business owners are facing, whether that's daily challenges or even seasonal ones," said Ian Heidt, President and Co-founder of Housecall Pro. "Thanks to feedback from more than 8,000 pros, we were able to prioritize the products and features that will help them the most. From attracting more loyal customers to getting through the slow season, our updates are designed with their needs in mind."

Ongoing updates are intended to help users grow revenue, manage jobs, get paid and run their businesses more efficiently.

Several features have been added or updated, including but not limited to:

New and improved online booking tool: Customers can now book from any device, day or night, with the all-new free online booking tool, to help increase the number of bookings for contractors. This feature also simplifies recurring appointments with new integrations featuring Reserve with Google and Customer Portal.

Customers can now book from any device, day or night, with the all-new free online booking tool, to help increase the number of bookings for contractors. This feature also simplifies recurring appointments with new integrations featuring Reserve with Google and Customer Portal. Dashcam + Vehicle GPS tracking: The latest update features 24/7 video monitoring for vehicles, allowing contractors to see what's happening inside and out of their trucks. This feature also promotes driver safety by automatically recording clips of unsafe behavior and disturbances.

The latest update features 24/7 video monitoring for vehicles, allowing contractors to see what's happening inside and out of their trucks. This feature also promotes driver safety by automatically recording clips of unsafe behavior and disturbances. Improved price book: Housecall Pro has introduced a new collection of common industry services to their price book featuring homeowner-friendly descriptions, giving service technicians a clear way to communicate the value they offer homeowners.

Housecall Pro has introduced a new collection of common industry services to their price book featuring homeowner-friendly descriptions, giving service technicians a clear way to communicate the value they offer homeowners. Offline viewing for scheduling: Poor cell reception no longer hinders technicians from accessing scheduling data with the new offline feature. This feature allows technicians to access stored job data with minimal interruptions, even in areas with no Wi-Fi or cell reception.

Poor cell reception no longer hinders technicians from accessing scheduling data with the new offline feature. This feature allows technicians to access stored job data with minimal interruptions, even in areas with no Wi-Fi or cell reception. Pipeline improvements: Contractors can set up both text and email automations to ensure no customer or opportunity falls through the cracks. This improves efficiency and consistency by automating routine tasks, such as follow-ups and notifications, and ensures that communication with leads and jobs happen on a regular schedule. The bulk archive feature is another addition designed to reduce clutter by allowing contractors to quickly clear out completed or outdated items from their list.

The latest round of updates comes on the heels of Housecall Pros' AI Team launch in May, which gave home service pros the opportunity to expand their capacity, thanks to on-demand artificial intelligence team members.

As Housecall Pro continues to evolve, more updates are scheduled including:

Housecall Pro Accounting.

Optimized and segmentable invoice reporting.

Improved interactive voice response (IVR) that assists in blocking spam

"Home service pros are some of the hardest working people on the planet," Heidt said. "That's why we continue to offer solutions that will help them streamline their operations, work smarter, provide for their employees and grow their businesses. Everything we do is to help home service businesses not only succeed but thrive. At the end of the day, that's how we measure our success."

For more information about Housecall Pro, visit https://www.housecallpro.com/ .

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro is a top-rated comprehensive platform that empowers home service professionals to save time, sell bigger jobs and provide best-in-class service. With tools for scheduling, dispatching, invoicing and more, Housecall Pro empowers businesses to focus on what they do best. Founded in 2013, Housecall Pro has been championing Pros to success through innovative product solutions and strong community support.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Housecall Pro