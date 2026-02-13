Housecall Pro launches Yelp integration to streamline lead management for home service businesses

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Housecall Pro, a top-rated software and AI platform trusted by over 200,000 home service professionals, today announced a powerful new integration with Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses. The collaboration enables leads from Yelp's high-intent users to flow directly into Housecall Pro's Job Inbox, unifying lead management across platforms and empowering professionals to respond faster, stay organized and win more jobs.

This native integration eliminates the need for pros to toggle between platforms and manually enter customer information. Pros can now view and respond to Yelp Request a Quote leads directly within Housecall Pro, alongside those from Google, Thumbtack, Angie's List and other sources. Contact info syncs automatically, conversations stay centralized, and lead statuses are updated in real time, reducing friction and increasing conversion.

"Our mission has always been to champion our Pros to success," said Roland Ligtenberg, co-founder of Housecall Pro. "With Yelp now in the Job Inbox, a lead that used to sit in a separate app waiting to be noticed can now be responded to in seconds, either by the Pro themselves or by our AI-powered CSR agent working on their behalf. Collapsing that response time from minutes to seconds is real revenue for our Pros, and that's what drives everything we build."

For home service professionals, key benefits of the integration include:

All leads in one inbox : Yelp leads now appear in Housecall Pro's Job Inbox, next to leads from other platforms.

: Yelp leads now appear in Housecall Pro's Job Inbox, next to leads from other platforms. No more manual entry : When a Yelp customer reaches out, the contact is instantly saved directly into Housecall Pro.

: When a Yelp customer reaches out, the contact is instantly saved directly into Housecall Pro. Faster responses, more jobs : In a recent Housecall Pro survey of over 1,000 homeowners, 97% said response time influences who they hire.

: In a recent Housecall Pro survey of over 1,000 homeowners, 97% said response time influences who they hire. Scale with Yelp Ads: Pros using Yelp Ads can drive 4x more leads*—all automatically synced into Housecall Pro for easier follow-up and better ROI.

"Speed and efficiency are critical for home service professionals competing in today's market," said Chad Richard, senior vice president of business and corporate development at Yelp. "By integrating with Housecall Pro, we're making it easier than ever for businesses to communicate directly with Yelp's highly engaged consumers who are seeking a service they provide, ensuring these high-intent leads flow seamlessly into a unified workflow. This enables businesses to respond rapidly, helping them maximize conversion from their Yelp presence."

Now available to all Housecall Pro users in the U.S. and Canada, this integration reflects a shared commitment between Yelp and Housecall Pro to simplify operations and fuel growth for local businesses in the trades.

To learn more or connect a Yelp account in Housecall Pro, visit: https://help.housecallpro.com/en/articles/13686522-job-inbox-integration-with-yelp

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro is a top-rated field service software platform trusted by over 200,000 home service professionals. With powerful tools for scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, customer communication, automation, and AI team members, Housecall Pro helps businesses save time, grow revenue, and deliver standout service. Founded in 2013, Housecall Pro supports Pros with innovative technology, a strong community through Champion the Trades™, and TradeWire™—the go-to newsletter for 500K+ Pros in the trades. Learn more at housecallpro.com.

© 2025 Codefied Inc. All rights reserved. Housecall Pro, TradeWire, Champion The Trades, and the door logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Codefied Inc. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. (yelp.com) is a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. Millions of people rely on Yelp for useful and trusted local business information, reviews and photos to help inform their spending decisions. As a one-stop local platform, Yelp helps consumers easily discover, connect and transact with businesses across a broad range of categories by making it easy to request a quote for a service, book a table at a restaurant, and more. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in 2004.

*Yelp Internal Data 2024. Based on median number of leads from advertisers vs. non-advertisers. Results may vary.

