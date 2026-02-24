Housecall Pro unveils most-requested platform upgrades, turning feedback into action

The trusted field service software introduces new features suggested by the user community, including core improvements to payroll, accounting and more

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Housecall Pro , a top-rated software and AI platform trusted by over 200,000 home service professionals, has announced a February product update, delivering a powerful set of new features and core enhancements shaped directly by feedback from thousands of users.

From payroll and accounting to automation, AI and mobile performance, this release reflects the most-requested improvements voted on by Housecall Pro's community of home service contractors. The updates are designed to help Pros work smarter and grow their businesses with greater efficiency.

"We receive feedback from our Pros all the time, and one of the things we're proudest of is when Pros tell us that Housecall Pro really listens to them," said Roland Ligtenberg, the company's co-founder and senior vice president of growth. "This latest core update is proof of that. We heard what our Pros were asking for and we built it. And there's a lot more coming later this year, especially on the AI front."

Highlights from the core update include:

All-in-one Payroll Time Tracking with regular, overtime, double time and time-off visibility





with regular, overtime, double time and time-off visibility Custom QuickBooks Online Sync Controls to match how contractors run their business





to match how contractors run their business Recurring Discounts to automatically reward repeat customers





to automatically reward repeat customers Enhanced Reviews Widget to turn customer feedback into more booked jobs





to turn customer feedback into more booked jobs Custom Call Reasons in HCP Voice to track revenue-driving conversations





to track revenue-driving conversations Automatic Photo Upload Retries for reliable field documentation





for reliable field documentation Smarter Campaign Automation with new triggers and exit logic





with new triggers and exit logic Streamlined Recurring Job Management with built-in auto-invoicing





with built-in auto-invoicing Built-in AI Tools , including CSR AI Chat Answering and Accountant AI





, including CSR AI Chat Answering and Accountant AI Mobile App Upgrades, including gallery sharing and an improved jobs list view

Housecall Pro will showcase these updates during a live product release webinar on Feb. 26, where attendees can see the new features in action and learn what's coming next, including the upcoming Platform Refresh and Early Access Program.

To register for the webinar, visit https://housecallpro.registration.goldcast.io/webinar/246a8041-f402-42a4-a364-815dc4775eeb?utm_source=press-release&utm_medium=external-page&utm_campaign=en_ga_Feb26_Release_Moment&mc=Release+Moment&msc=en_ga_Feb26_Release_Moment .

