Housecall Pro partners with Bluon, equipping HVAC Pros with industry-leading data and support

The collaboration provides field technicians with immediate access to model-specific information, embedded within the software they already know and trust

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Housecall Pro®, a top software platform built to empower home service contractors, announces a strategic partnership and integration with Bluon, Inc., the HVAC industry's leading provider of technical data and AI-powered support tools. This in-app integration delivers Bluon's robust database and innovative MasterMechanic™ AI support directly into the Housecall Pro workflow, giving HVAC and plumbing technicians instant access to the information they need to complete jobs faster and with greater precision.

The new partnership addresses two growing challenges within the HVAC industry: an expanding technical knowledge gap and a nationwide shortage of skilled labor - currently estimated at 110,000 HVAC technicians. Housecall Pro and Bluon's collaboration addresses both challenges by embedding expert-level resources and essential data into the field management software (FSM) already trusted by tens of thousands of HVAC professionals to manage their businesses.

"Speed wins. Pros get paid for fixes, not for hunting manuals. Tech should adapt to how Pros work. Not the other way around. HVAC techs spend hours chasing specs, wiring diagrams, and guidance. That time should be billable," said Roland Ligtenberg, co-founder of Housecall Pro. "We put Bluon's gold-standard database inside Housecall Pro, paired with MasterMechanic AI. Pros get model-exact answers in seconds without leaving the workflow. This will result in more first-time fixes, fewer callbacks, more billable hours per truck, and a clear edge where efficiency and speed build a more profitable company."

With access to Bluon's expansive database, covering over 200 equipment brands and more than 20 million model numbers, Pros in the field can now instantly retrieve original manuals, specifications, part lists, wiring diagrams, and compatible replacements. The data from Bluon is bolstered by Housecall Pro's AI-powered automations, allowing Pros to more easily align their field work with invoicing, customer communications and more.

"Not only do we want to provide HVAC technicians with the best possible data and guidance, but we want to make it available to them within the software platform they're already using every day," said Peter Capuciati, Chairman and CEO of Bluon. "This integration represents a shared commitment to deliver unmatched efficiency, intelligence and innovation to the home services industry."

A top-rated software platform trusted by over 200,000 home service professionals, Housecall Pro offers powerful tools for scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, customer communication, and AI automation—helping businesses save time, grow revenue, and deliver standout service. Founded in 2013, the company supports Pros with innovative technology and leads Champion the Trades, an initiative to elevate skilled professionals and their essential role in our communities. For more information about Housecall Pro, visit housecallpro.com.

Bluon provides indispensable technical data and support to the HVAC industry via its proprietary database, training data and AI platform to increase productivity and to provide a clear competitive advantage for its users and partners. Bluon's platform and integrations simplify the complexities that HVAC contractors and their employees face in addressing the industry's increasing labor shortage. Bluon achieves this by boosting productivity and profitability, empowering new technicians to become independent and effective without years of in-field training. Bluon also enables seasoned technicians to complete jobs much faster and without the typical frustrations that they experience in trying to sift through unreliable data and unlocatable information. Additionally, Bluon allows HVAC distributors to unlock new revenue opportunities by better translating and matching contractor demand into available supply in their counter and online via the largest equipment and parts cross-reference database ever assembled.

