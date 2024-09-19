Housecall Pro Partners with SupplyHouse.com to Equip the Next Generation of HVAC Professionals

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Housecall Pro, the premier software platform serving over 45,000 home service companies, proudly partnered with SupplyHouse.com, a leading online distributor of HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical supplies, to empower aspiring HVAC technicians through the third annual Trade Academy Next-Generation HVAC Scholarship. This initiative is designed to provide students pursuing HVAC careers with the tools, training and financial support needed to excel in the industry.

Earlier this year, Housecall Pro, alongside SupplyHouse.com and esteemed partners WD-40® Brand and TRUEWERK, awarded 20 deserving students a comprehensive prize package to help them on their journey. Each winner received a $2,500 financial scholarship and a suite of professional tools and gear to kick-start their careers.

SupplyHouse.com's contribution of high-quality tools, such as the Digital Multimeter Electrical Test Kit and M18 FUEL 2-Tool Combo Kit, provided the scholarship recipients with the critical resources they need to perform their tasks with confidence and precision. These tools are more than just accessories; they are essential building blocks that enable students to develop into skilled tradespeople, ready to thrive in the HVAC industry.

Paige Knowles, one of the recipients, expressed her gratitude, saying, "All of the tools and money that I received from these companies through the Trade Academy scholarship has really helped me grow within my industry. I have had tools that have made it easier for me to do work on my own, or as an apprentice, which has been empowering and just a great learning opportunity for me."

The Trade Academy scholarship was launched to bridge the gap between education and real-world experience for students entering the HVAC industry. By providing financial assistance and essential tools, Housecall Pro and its partners aim to alleviate some of the burdens students face, allowing them to focus on honing their skills and pursuing their passion for HVAC.

Housecall Pro and SupplyHouse.com remain committed to nurturing the next generation of skilled tradespeople, inspiring future HVAC professionals, and supporting the growth and development of the HVAC industry for years to come.

To learn more about the Trade Academy scholarship, explore partnership opportunities, or contribute to empowering aspiring trades professionals, visit Housecall Pro's website.

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro is a top-rated comprehensive platform that empowers home service professionals to save time, sell bigger jobs and provide best-in-class service. With tools for scheduling, dispatching, invoicing and more, Housecall Pro empowers businesses to focus on what they do best. Founded in 2013, Housecall Pro has been championing Pros to success through innovative product solutions and strong community support.

About SupplyHouse.com

SupplyHouse.com is the U.S.'s leading online distributor of plumbing, HVAC and electrical supplies. With four strategically located fulfillment centers, the company swiftly delivers over 200,000 products from 450 top brands, offering fast shipping and exceptional service. SupplyHouse.com's dynamic team of over 1,000 individuals fosters a positive work environment, embracing teamwork, perseverance and creativity.

