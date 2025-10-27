Housecall Pro unveils major AI-powered updates for fall 2025

The trusted field service management software company announces new features, based on user feedback and designed to provide home service Pros with a strong finish to the year

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Housecall Pro , a leading software platform for home service contractors, announces a major release update for fall 2025, featuring a powerful slate of new tools and enhancements designed specifically to help residential service Pros finish the year on a high note and carry momentum into 2026.

The AI-powered update is shaped by direct feedback from thousands of home service Pros who use Housecall Pro to build their business, empower their technicians and connect with their customers every day.

"Our Pros asked for deeper automation, smarter marketing, tighter operational control and easier communication in the field," said Roland Ligtenberg, Housecall Pro co-founder and Senior Vice President of Innovation. "With this release, we've doubled down on the tools that remove friction from the job and deliver real results. We designed these features so Pros can close out this year strong and walk into next year ready to scale."

The latest round of AI Team updates are designed to save time, lighten workloads and streamline operations:

CSR AI : With the new "Tell me more" feature, Pros can quickly access a customer's job history, outstanding balances, suggested next steps and more.

: With the new "Tell me more" feature, Pros can quickly access a customer's job history, outstanding balances, suggested next steps and more. Marketing AI : The "Write it for me" tool helps Pros generate fast, professional messaging for invoices, estimates and line items.

: The "Write it for me" tool helps Pros generate fast, professional messaging for invoices, estimates and line items. Analyst AI: Pros can ask detailed business questions and receive instant, custom insights, including filtered customer lists, invoice summaries and operational overviews.

Additional standout features to fuel business growth and efficiency:

Bluon Integration : HVAC professionals can now scan a nameplate or search a unit's model # to find model specs, OEM part numbers, part replacement options, and more from Bluon's database of 20 million+ models across 200+ brands. Combined with AI-driven troubleshooting support from Bluon's MasterMechanic, this integration empowers techs to diagnose issues and close jobs faster, right from the field.

: HVAC professionals can now scan a nameplate or search a unit's model # to find model specs, OEM part numbers, part replacement options, and more from Bluon's database of 20 million+ models across 200+ brands. Combined with AI-driven troubleshooting support from Bluon's MasterMechanic, this integration empowers techs to diagnose issues and close jobs faster, right from the field. Postcards: Pros can run targeted direct-mail campaigns by ZIP code and other demographics, providing a cost-effective, high-precision way to reach ideal customers ahead of the busy season.

Pros can run targeted direct-mail campaigns by ZIP code and other demographics, providing a cost-effective, high-precision way to reach ideal customers ahead of the busy season. Global chat: A central inbox allows Pros to manage messages from customers, employees and the AI Team, all from one central communications hub, reducing missed communications and improving responsiveness.

"This update isn't just about bells and whistles," said Ligtenberg. "It's about real-world utility, including features our Pros told us they needed to hit their growth targets and keep operations humming while demand spikes."

Pros can join a live product release webinar scheduled for Oct. 30 to see the new tools in action and ask questions.

Webinar registration is available at https://housecallpro.registration.goldcast.io/webinar/4fd7904f-b4b4-4b3b-b4f5-99f8510bc7f3?utm_source=press_release&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=release_moment_fall25

More information about the fall 2025 update is available at https://www.housecallpro.com/resources/fall-2025-product-updates/

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro is a top-rated field service software platform trusted by over 200,000 home service professionals. With powerful tools for scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, customer communication, automation, and AI team members, Housecall Pro helps businesses save time, grow revenue, and deliver standout service. Founded in 2013, Housecall Pro supports Pros with innovative technology and a strong community to Champion the Trades. Learn more at housecallpro.com .

