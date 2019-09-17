Household Legends Pizza Hut And Cheez-It® Join Forces To Introduce You To Your New Favorite Weakness: The Stuffed Cheez-It™ Pizza

Now available on Pizza Hut menus nationwide, the limited-time Stuffed Cheez-It™ Pizza features four baked jumbo squares topped with that distinctly sharp, real cheese taste you know and love from Cheez-It baked to toasty perfection. Each crispy square is stuffed in true Pizza Hut style with either cheese or pepperoni and cheese, served up with a side of marinara dipping sauce to create the ultimate, craveable mash-up that America's been waiting for.

"We pride ourselves on being the go-to for unexpected pizza innovations, and I can't think of a more badass partner than Cheez-It to bring our next original menu item to life," said Marianne Radley, chief brand officer, Pizza Hut. "Not to mention, as fellow NCAA partners, this collab is the perfect way to kick off football season, combining America's go-to gameday cravings into one next-level snack."

This partnership was born from more than just a fun idea. Not only are customers craving these kinds of mashups between beloved food brands more and more, Cheez-It is a popular snack among one of Pizza Hut's largest fan bases - college students. Armed with that insight, the Pizza Hut culinary dream team worked with Cheez-It to create a product that ties the best of both pizza and Cheez-It worlds into one new innovation that's delivering exactly what customers want.

"Kellogg's iconic Cheez-It brand brings a whole new dining experience to Pizza Hut lovers and will not disappoint," said Wendy Davidson, President, Kellogg's U.S. Specialty Channels. "The Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza™ is an example of two great companies leveraging their strengths to delight guests with a new experience on a classic favorite."

Starting today, the Stuffed Cheez-It™ Pizza is available exclusively at Pizza Hut at the regular menu price of $6.49. However, cheese lovers will have even more reason to celebrate on Sept. 24 when it's added to Pizza Hut's $5 N' Up Lineup for just $6 when you buy two or more $5 N' Up Lineup menu items. Try it now for delivery, carryout, or dine-in at Pizza Hut locations nationwide.1

To stay up to date on the latest from Pizza Hut, follow along on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook . For more information, visit Blog.PizzaHut.com or head to Pizza Hut.com to order now.

1 Ask/click for offer. Delivery minimums and fees apply. Product availability, prices, participation and delivery areas may vary.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates over 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries.

With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. For more information, visit www.pizzahut.com . Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, bars, handheld breakfast and plant-based protein including center of the plate foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com

Contact:

Brett LeVecchio, Pizza Hut

972.338.6730 / Brett.LeVecchio@yum.com

SOURCE Pizza Hut

Related Links

http://www.pizzahut.com

