Housing Works Announces 2021 Design On A Dime Benefit
Founding Chair James Huniford, Honorary Chair Patricia Arquette, Co-Chairs Jamie Drake, Joy Moyler, Young Huh
Top Designers To Style Unique Collections Showcasing Luxury Decor & Furnishings In-Store + Home Accessories Online Priced Up To 80% Off
Three-Day Shopping Event | May 20-May 22 In-Store @ Housing Works' Soho, Gramercy + Bookstore Locations
Live Online May 21 + Public Sale Day May 22
Apr 08, 2021, 13:35 ET
NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Works will host its annual Design On A Dime fundraiser May 20-22, 2021. This highly anticipated event brings together shoppable vignettes and collections curated by acclaimed interior designers for an exclusive shopping experience featuring an exceptional assortment of luxury home decor, furnishings and art. This year, to respond to the safety needs presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day shopping event will take place both online as well as in-store at three of Housing Works' retail locations–the Bookstore, Soho Thrift Shop and Gramercy Thrift Shop. Design on a Dime Founder and Chair James Huniford, selected the roster of participants who will create vignettes and contribute to the online collection. Actor & Activist Patricia Arquette is serving as the event's Honorary Chair joined by Co-Chairs Jamie Drake, Joy Moyler and Young Huh. Design on a Dime kicks off on May 20 with VIP ticketed in-store shopping. Online shopping at the Housing Works eShop and general admission ticketed shopping will start at all locations on May 21, ending with the Public Sale on May 22. Tickets can be purchased at https://give.classy.org/DOAD2021.
The 2021 lineup of acclaimed talent representing the industry's most innovative and highly sought brands and professionals, include:
|
2 Michaels Design
|
Curated by Younghye
|
Huniford Design Group
|
Apartment 48
|
DCDNY
|
J Logan Horne
|
Arditi Design
|
De La Torre Design
|
Jason Woods
|
Austin Gray Design Group
|
Drake/Anderson
|
JDK Interiors
|
Beth Diana Smith
|
Eleish Van Breems Home
|
Joy Moyler Interior Design
|
Brad Ford ID
|
Ferrer Boyer
|
Josh Minter Design
|
Branca Inc.
|
Zuni Madera for foley&cox
|
KD Reid Interiors
|
Butter and Eggs
|
Francis Interiors
|
Kakar House of Design
|
Charlotte Moss
|
Halcyon Design
|
Kammi Reiss
|
Kellie Franklin
|
Nicole White Interior Design
|
Sarah Von Dreele
|
Ken Fulk
|
Nick Olsen Style
|
Suite NY
|
Marked
|
Pappas Miron
|
The Copper Chair
|
Matt Blacke Inc.
|
Paris K Design
|
Young Huh for Benjamin Moore
|
Melone Cloughen
|
Peti Lau
|
Mike Harrison Art
|
Redd Kaihoi
|
Mili Suleman
|
Ron Marvin Design
This year's event will showcase in-store vignettes styled by some of the nation's most sought-after interior designers with new items donated by hundreds of brands, as well as designer-curated online collections for sale on Housing Works eShop. A partnership with Chairish to commemorate Housing Works' 30th Anniversary will feature a special online sale of 30 chairs presented by 30 designers. All of the event's offerings will reflect a variety of styles and design sensibilities to suit every taste, priced at 50-80% off.
All proceeds benefit Housing Works' direct services and advocacy work to end the AIDS epidemic including housing, healthcare, and social justice for all, as well as frontline efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic including emergency isolation housing, community testing, and vaccine distribution. Since its inception in 2004, Design On A Dime has raised over $20 million dollars in support of Housing Works.
"This year's event, while reimagined for COVID safety, is also a sweet return to our beginnings. This now-iconic NYC design event started with a small group of designers at Housing Works Gramercy Shop over 16 years ago! We are looking forward to hosting part of this year's event at the store where it all began," said Design on a Dime Founding Chair, James Huniford.
"This year, while on the front lines of COVID-19, Housing Works marked our 30th anniversary of being on the front lines of HIV/AIDS. We are so grateful to our community which has inspired and sustained us during this time, and we are looking forward to the return of our beloved Design on a Dime event. This year, as we experience and shop beautiful home decor, we'll also be celebrating the resilience of our home, New York City," said Matthew Bernardo, President of Housing Works.
Benefit Committee members for the event include: Rob Bannon, Neal Beckstedt, Patricia Brilliant, Michael Boodro, James Brodsky, Michael Clarke, Lauren DeNiro, Richard Dudley, Stephen Ferrara, Pam Friedman, Jason Gaul, Kevin Harter, Justin Jones, David Kaihoi, E. O'Brien Kelley, James Kloiber, Denise Mandelbaum, Brendan Mullinix, Richard Mumby, Amy Nederlander, Olivia Nederlander Case, Darren Parslow, Robert Pini, Miles Redd, Jill Russo, Mark Saltzman, Eric Sawyer, Virginia Shubert, and Vincent Vienne.
Design on a Dime is sponsored by Benjamin Moore, Arthur J. Gallagher, Warner Media, Amida Care and Orasure.
For more information about Housing Works visit housingworks.org. Join Housing Works on Facebook. Follow Housing Works on Twitter, Housing Works Instagram, and Design On A Dime Instagram. #designonadime #doad2021 #housingworks30
About Design on a Dime:
Design on a Dime, Founded in 2004 by Designer James Huniford, challenges interior designers to create unique room vignettes curated with donated merchandise from well-known home decor brands and artists. All merchandise in these one-of-a-kind rooms is then sold at charitable prices to design-savvy attendees.
About Housing Works:
Housing Works is a healing community of people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. Our mission is to end the dual crises of homelessness and AIDS through relentless advocacy, the provision of lifesaving services, and entrepreneurial businesses that sustain our efforts.
SOURCE Housing Works
Share this article