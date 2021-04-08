Housing Works Announces 2021 Design On A Dime Benefit

LUXURY DECOR, FURNISHINGS AND HOME ACCESSORIES UP TO 80% OFF Tweet this

2 Michaels Design Curated by Younghye Huniford Design Group

Apartment 48 DCDNY J Logan Horne

Arditi Design De La Torre Design Jason Woods

Austin Gray Design Group Drake/Anderson JDK Interiors

Beth Diana Smith Eleish Van Breems Home Joy Moyler Interior Design

Brad Ford ID Ferrer Boyer Josh Minter Design

Branca Inc. Zuni Madera for foley&cox KD Reid Interiors

Butter and Eggs Francis Interiors Kakar House of Design

Charlotte Moss Halcyon Design Kammi Reiss

Kellie Franklin Nicole White Interior Design Sarah Von Dreele

Ken Fulk Nick Olsen Style Suite NY

Marked Pappas Miron The Copper Chair

Matt Blacke Inc. Paris K Design Young Huh for Benjamin Moore

Melone Cloughen Peti Lau



Mike Harrison Art Redd Kaihoi



Mili Suleman Ron Marvin Design





This year's event will showcase in-store vignettes styled by some of the nation's most sought-after interior designers with new items donated by hundreds of brands, as well as designer-curated online collections for sale on Housing Works eShop. A partnership with Chairish to commemorate Housing Works' 30th Anniversary will feature a special online sale of 30 chairs presented by 30 designers. All of the event's offerings will reflect a variety of styles and design sensibilities to suit every taste, priced at 50-80% off.

All proceeds benefit Housing Works' direct services and advocacy work to end the AIDS epidemic including housing, healthcare, and social justice for all, as well as frontline efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic including emergency isolation housing, community testing, and vaccine distribution. Since its inception in 2004, Design On A Dime has raised over $20 million dollars in support of Housing Works.

"This year's event, while reimagined for COVID safety, is also a sweet return to our beginnings. This now-iconic NYC design event started with a small group of designers at Housing Works Gramercy Shop over 16 years ago! We are looking forward to hosting part of this year's event at the store where it all began," said Design on a Dime Founding Chair, James Huniford.

"This year, while on the front lines of COVID-19, Housing Works marked our 30th anniversary of being on the front lines of HIV/AIDS. We are so grateful to our community which has inspired and sustained us during this time, and we are looking forward to the return of our beloved Design on a Dime event. This year, as we experience and shop beautiful home decor, we'll also be celebrating the resilience of our home, New York City," said Matthew Bernardo, President of Housing Works.

Benefit Committee members for the event include: Rob Bannon, Neal Beckstedt, Patricia Brilliant, Michael Boodro, James Brodsky, Michael Clarke, Lauren DeNiro, Richard Dudley, Stephen Ferrara, Pam Friedman, Jason Gaul, Kevin Harter, Justin Jones, David Kaihoi, E. O'Brien Kelley, James Kloiber, Denise Mandelbaum, Brendan Mullinix, Richard Mumby, Amy Nederlander, Olivia Nederlander Case, Darren Parslow, Robert Pini, Miles Redd, Jill Russo, Mark Saltzman, Eric Sawyer, Virginia Shubert, and Vincent Vienne.

Design on a Dime is sponsored by Benjamin Moore, Arthur J. Gallagher, Warner Media, Amida Care and Orasure.

About Design on a Dime:

Design on a Dime, Founded in 2004 by Designer James Huniford, challenges interior designers to create unique room vignettes curated with donated merchandise from well-known home decor brands and artists. All merchandise in these one-of-a-kind rooms is then sold at charitable prices to design-savvy attendees.

About Housing Works:

Housing Works is a healing community of people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. Our mission is to end the dual crises of homelessness and AIDS through relentless advocacy, the provision of lifesaving services, and entrepreneurial businesses that sustain our efforts.

