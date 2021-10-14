Housing Works' Annual "Fashion For Action" Benefit Returns as Four-day Shopping Event In-store and Online

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Works , a NYC non-profit organization that provides advocacy, support and lifesaving services to those impacted by homelessness and HIV/AIDS, will hold its 18th annual Fashion for Action fundraiser November 10-13, 2021. This year's event will be a four-day shopping spectacular, in-store and online, gathering icons and influencers in fashion, media and entertainment. The festivities will open with a VIP reception, followed by a four-day Fashion For Action shopping event that will kick-off November 10 with a series of VIP ticketed in-store options as well as general admission. The Housing Works Thrift Shop flagship location in Chelsea will host the in-store portion of the event with all sale proceeds benefiting Housing Works. The sale is open to the public from November 11-13.

Fashion For Action will showcase a fabulous array of brand-new designer merchandise marked 50-80% off retail prices, donated by the most recognized names in fashion. The sale will feature menswear and womenswear, shoes, handbags, accessories, jewelry, and cosmetics from brands like: 2(X)IST, Badgley Mischka, Bianca Chandon, Blank NYC, COS, Dolce & Gabbana, Heartloom, HOMOCO. Issey Miyake, Nautica, Narciso Rodriguez, NIKE, PHILLIP GAVRIEL FINE JEWELRY, Pilgrim New York, Silver Jeans, Sperry, Spitfire Sunglasses, Stella McCartney, Suitsupply, Surfside Supply, Todd Snyder, Vince, Vince Camuto, and Yumi Kim, to name a few. A special collection of select items will also be available online at https://eshop.housingworks.org . The designer merchandise will be complemented by an exclusive selection of one-of-a-kind donations from our honored "ICONS", personalities who are widely-recognized for their signature style and contribution to the culture of fashion, that include: Iris Apfel, Mickey Boardman, Carmen Dell'Orefice, Patricia Field, Kathy Hilton, Misa Hylton, Joan Jett, Betsey Johnson, Padma Lakshmi, Chloë Sevigny and Kimora Lee Simmons.

This year's event will be hosted by radio personality and author Bevy Smith with celebrated photographer and America's Next Top Model alum Nigel Barker; InStyle Editor in Chief Laura Brown; actor/activist Patricia Clarkson; and Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Billy Porter serving as Co-Chairs. In addition to the plethora of fashion, there will be a variety of experiential offerings auctioned online on Charity Buzz.

Tickets are now available for purchase with detailed pricing and schedule information available here . Proceeds from Fashion for Action support Housing Works' ongoing advocacy and integrated services including trailblazing work to address HIV/AIDS and homelessness.

What: Fashion for Action 2021



When: November 10, 2021



VIP Reception | 4-6pm



VIP Shopping | 4pm - 7pm



GA Shopping | 7pm - 9pm



Online shopping live

November 11-13, 2021



Public Sale 11am- 7pm



Where: Housing Works' Chelsea Thrift Shop



143 West 17th Street



Tickets: classy.org/event/fashion-for-action-2021/e352822

The event is sponsored by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and community sponsors Amida Care, BCM One and Comserv.

About Fashion for Action

Fashion for Action began in 2004 with founding chair Kevin Harter and Michael Carl at the helm. Past event chairs have also included Iman, Andre Leon Talley, Bethann Hardison, Anna Sui, Billy Porter, John Varvatos, Thom Browne, Patricia Clarkson, Francisco Costa, Dree Hemingway, Marc Jacobs, Natalie Joos, Derek Lam, Cameron Silver and Rachel Roy. Together with the support of the fashion and beauty community, the benefit has grown to raise over $5 million towards the fight against HIV/AIDS in New York City.

About Housing Works

For 30 years, Housing Works has fueled the fight to end HIV and Homelessness through fashion. Our Thrift Shops and signature events directly benefit our trailblazing work in grassroots activism, healthcare, and housing. Housing Works led the way during the height of the AIDS crisis in New York City, and continues to lead advocacy efforts in support of health equity and social justice.

For more information about Housing Works visit housingworks.org . Join Housing Works on Facebook . Follow Housing Works on Twitter and Instagram .

