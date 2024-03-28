Housing Works Cannabis Co Partners with Think Coffee to Amplify Good Works and Build Community

Collaboration Boosts Housing Works' HIV/AIDS and Homelessness Advocacy and Essential Support Services

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Works Cannabis Co (HWCC), New York's first adult-use cannabis dispensary opened by esteemed parent organization Housing Works in 2022, today announced a partnership with the beloved New York City-based Think Coffee.

For the month of April, all 11 Think Coffee locations across the city will feature a new addition to the menu, "Matcha with the Works," a strawberry rose matcha created in collaboration with HWCC. Available in iced and hot versions, $1 from each beverage sold will be donated to Housing Works to further the nonprofit's mission to support those living with and affected by HIV/AIDS and homelessness. Customers can also purchase limited-edition HWCC beanies in versatile colorways at select Think Coffee locations.

"Housing Works and Think Coffee share values of social responsibility, community support and sustainability—and this partnership is the perfect demonstration of that," said Sasha Nutgent, HWCC's Director of Retail. "This collaboration expands the reach of both businesses, allows us to share our stories with new audiences and spread awareness about how our programs can transform peoples' lives."

This partnership honors two beloved plants, matcha tea and cannabis, and allows these two legacy NYC-based companies to leverage their combined resources in a new way, deepening their connections within the community and amplifying their commitment to address systemic social issues like homelessness and HIV/AIDS advocacy, livable wages and sustainable practices.

The dispensary, located at 750 Broadway in Manhattan, will host a Think Coffee cart throughout April. Customers will be welcomed to treat themselves to a free cup of the custom coffee blend "Think Coffee with the Works," Sundays through Thursdays from 10am-1pm. Additionally, the custom blend will be available for retail purchase at the dispensary, honoring the age-old combo of cannabis & coffee.

On April 26-27, the Think Coffee cart will be on-site at Housing Works' annual Design on a Dime event at the Metropolitan Pavilion.

"I moved to New York City in 1990, the year that Housing Works was founded," said Jason Scherr, Owner & CEO of Think Coffee. "I've watched its impact grow enormously over the years. It is a great honor now for Think Coffee to be part of Housing Works' story."

For more information on partnering with Housing Works Cannabis Co, please visit hwcannabis.co/partner-with-us/.

About Housing Works Cannabis Co

Housing Works Cannabis Co is recipient of New York State's first CAURD social equity license and the first legal cannabis dispensary to open in the state. Founded in 2022 as a bold new extension of Housing Works' established retail outlets, all proceeds from Housing Works Cannabis Co go directly to the nonprofit organization's mission to end social injustices through the provision of lifesaving services and relentless advocacy. For over 30 years, Housing Works has provided housing, healthcare and other critical services to New Yorkers affected by HIV/AIDS, homelessness, substance use and criminal justice involvement. Not only does Housing Works Cannabis Co generate funding for these services, it does so while modeling the positive role that cannabis can play in our communities. Learn more at hwcannabis.co.

About Think Coffee

Think Coffee is an independently owned NYC-based coffee importer, roaster, and café operator. Instead of relying on middlemen or certifications in our coffee supply chain, we act directly to uplift farmworker communities. We develop enduring relationships in the local farming community, verify a living wage for everyone on the farm and implement Common Good projects when there is an urgent need. Learn more at thinkcoffee.com.

