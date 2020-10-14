Housing Works Introduces Online Offerings, Virtual Fashion Talks, + Sweep-Style Shopping For 2020 'Fashion For Action' Event

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Works , a NYC non-profit organization that provides advocacy, support and lifesaving services to those impacted by homelessness and HIV/AIDS, will hold its annual Fashion for Action fundraiser November 12-14, 2020. This year's event will be a multi-channel fashion extravaganza, online and in-store, gathering icons and influencers in fashion, media and entertainment. The festivities will open with a virtual talk on November 10, followed by a three-day Fashion For Action shopping event that will kick-off November 12, with a series of ticketed in-store options that include: VIP, early-access, and timed sweep-style shopping. The sale is open to the public on November 13-14. The Housing Works Thrift Shop flagship location in Chelsea will host the in-store portion of the event with all sale proceeds benefiting Housing Works.

Fashion For Action will showcase a dazzling array of brand-new designer merchandise marked 50-80% off retail prices, donated by the most recognized names in fashion. The sale, also online at https://eshop.housingworks.org , will feature menswear and womenswear, shoes, handbags, accessories, and jewelry from brands like: Cesar Galindo, Libertine, M.Gemi, Everlane, Indochino, Ulla Johnson, Issey Miyake, Nautica, Swarovski, True Religion, Giuseppe Zannotti and more. The designer merchandise will be complemented by an exclusive selection of one-of-a-kind donations highlighting signature looks from the last three decades in fashion, handpicked by renowned brands, celebrity stylists and fashion personalities that include: Mercedes Bass, Mickey Boardman, Baby Phat, Patricia Field, Ryan Gale, Phil Gomez, David Hart, Alison Hernon, Logan Horne, Terrell Jones, Memsor Kamarake, Natalie Kates, Kimora Lee Simmons Design, Anahita Moussavian, Joel Moore, Mia Moretti, Private Policy, Scott Shapiro, Christian Siriano, and Sarah Wasilak, to name a few.

In honor of its 30th anniversary, Housing Works is introducing two exciting components; sweep-style shopping and virtual fashion talks. With a "Sweep" ticket purchase, patrons can shop in-store for 5 minutes and take home everything that can fit, regardless of value, in a limited-edition Housing Works 30th Anniversary canvas tote bag, also included. In addition to the fashion offerings, there will be a variety of experiential offerings that will be auctioned online on Charity Buzz.

VIP ticket holders will receive a gift bag and an invitation to join in a lineup of virtual discussions with fashion insiders that include: Event Chairs, the iconic journalist André Leon Talley, Designer Kimora Lee Simmons, Paper Magazine Editor Mickey Boardman, and TV/Radio Host Bevy Smith; joined by Nigel Barker, celebrity stylist Misa Hylton, for intimate conversations about their work and the importance of giving back. Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-Winning Artist Billy Porter and InStyle Editor in Chief Laura Brown are also Chairs for the event with a special appearance by critically-acclaimed actress Patricia Clarkson. Tickets are now available for purchase with detailed pricing and schedule information available here .

Proceeds from Fashion for Action support Housing Works' ongoing advocacy and integrated services including trailblazing work to address the opioid epidemic and prevent overdose deaths.

What: Fashion for Action 2020

When: November 12, 2020

VIP Legend + Icon Shopping | noon - 2pm

Early Access Shopping | 2pm - 4pm

Sweep Shopping | 4pm - 6pm

November 13-14, 2020

Public Sale 11am- 7pm

Where: Housing Works' Chelsea Thrift Shop

143 West 17th Street

Tickets: https://give.classy.org/F4A2020?c_src=PR

The event is sponsored by Amida Care NY, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Gilead, and community sponsor BCM One.

About Fashion for Action

Fashion for Action began in 2004 with founding chair Andre Leon Talley and the late Natasha Richardson at the helm. Past event chairs have also included Thom Browne, Patricia Clarkson, Francisco Costa, Dree Hemingway, Marc Jacobs, Natalie Joos, Derek Lam and Rachel Roy. Together with the support of the fashion and beauty community, the benefit has grown to raise over $5 million towards the fight against HIV/AIDS in New York City.

About Housing Works

For 30 years, Housing Works has fueled the fight to end HIV and Homelessness through fashion. Our Thrift Shops and signature events directly benefit our trailblazing work in grassroots activism, healthcare, and housing. Housing Works led the way during the height of the AIDS crisis in New York City, and continues to lead advocacy efforts across the country in support of social justice.

For more information about Housing Works visit housingworks.org . Join Housing Works on Facebook . Follow Housing Works on Twitter and Instagram .

SOURCE Housing Works

Related Links

https://www.housingworks.org

