Housing Works To Host 2019 "Fashion for Action"

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Works , a NYC non-profit organization that provides advocacy, support and lifesaving services to those impacted by homelessness and HIV/AIDS, will host its annual Fashion for Action fundraiser November 14-16, 2019. The highly anticipated event, brings together the best in entertainment and fashion for an exclusive shopping experience at the Housing Works Thrift Shop flagship location in Chelsea. The three-day event will kick off on November 14th with a series of ticketed affairs that include a VIP reception, early-access and general admission shopping, culminating in a sale that is open to the public November 15-16th.

Fashion For Action will showcase a bounty of brand-new merchandise, marked 50-80% off retail prices, donated by the biggest names in fashion. The sale will feature Men's and Women's apparel, shoes, handbags, accessories, and jewelry from brands that include: Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Issey Miyake, Coach, Helmut Lang, Theory, and more!

The benefit will begin with a VIP cocktail reception gathering industry icons and leaders in fashion and entertainment at the Rubin Museum of Art. The event will be co-hosted by award-winning actress Patricia Clarkson and Bevy Smith, tv/radio personality and host of Sirius/XM's Bevelations on Radio Andy. They will be joined by event chairs: Bethann Hardison, Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award winner Billy Porter, Cameron Silver, Iman, Mickey Boardman, Patricia Field, Phillip Picardi, and Anna Sui. Kevin Harter, Vice President of Fashion Direction, Bloomingdale's and Michael Carl, VP of Press and Influence, Hermès are Founding Chairs. The reception will be followed by two ticketed offerings that include early access and GA providing an opportunity to shop in advance of the public sale that will run November 15-16. Tickets are now available for purchase with detailed pricing information available here.

In addition to the array of new designer merchandise, Fashion for Action will include items from the personal wardrobe of a selection of hand-picked style influencers, Closet Curators. Showcasing a collection of clothing and accessories that reflect their own individual style, this year's Closet Curators include: Visual Architect and Brand Consultant Kesha McLeod, Will Taylor of Bright Bazaar, Style Monk's Jerome LaMaar, Patrice Farameh from The Curated Collection, Fashion Stylist and Designer Dennis Kenney/NONDK, PR/Marketing consultant Logan Horne, theCurvycon Co-founder and Blogger Cece Olisa as well as the epic 70's-era costume wardrobe donated by the acclaimed HBO series The Deuce, now in its final season.

Proceeds from Fashion for Action support Housing Works' ongoing advocacy and integrated services including trailblazing work to address the opioid epidemic and prevent overdose deaths.

What: Fashion for Action 2019



When: November 14, 2019

VIP Reception 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Early Access Shopping 6:30pm - 7:30pm

GA Shopping 7:30pm - 9:30pm

November 15-16, 2019

Public Sale 10am- 7pm



Where: SHOPPING | Housing Works' Chelsea Thrift Shop

143 West 17th Street

VIP RECEPTION | Rubin Museum of Art

150 West 17th Street



Tickets: https://f4a2019.splashthat.com/F4A

The event is sponsored by Amida Care, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., BCM One, BMO Bank, Comserv, Synoptek, and Our/ New York Vodka.

About Fashion for Action: Fashion for Action began in 2004 with founding chair Andre Leon Talley and the late Natasha Richardson at the helm. Past event chairs have also included Thom Browne, Patricia Clarkson, Francisco Costa, Dree Hemingway, Marc Jacobs, Natalie Joos, Derek Lam and Rachel Roy. Together with the support of the fashion and beauty community, the benefit has grown to raise over $5 million towards the fight against HIV/AIDS in New York City.

About Housing Works: For over 25 years, Housing Works has fueled the fight to end HIV and Homelessness through fashion. Our 13 Thrift Shops and signature events directly benefit our trailblazing work in grassroots activism, healthcare, and housing. Housing Works led the way during the height of the AIDS crisis in New York City, and continues to lead resistance efforts across the country in this current political climate.

