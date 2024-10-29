Houston Christian University Chooses Ellucian SaaS Platform to Scale Technology Operations

Leading enterprise resource planning system to elevate student and staff

experiences and increase retention at growing Texas university

RESTON, Va. and HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Houston Christian University (HCU) has selected Banner, part of the Ellucian SaaS Platform, as it builds technology infrastructure to enhance student and staff experiences and support its growth. This transformative Enterprise Resource Planning and Student Information System will help HCU scale resources to drive outcomes for their 4,000+ students. A member of the HESS consortium and an existing Ellucian customer for more than 20 years, HCU joins more than 2,000 institutions globally that leverage the Ellucian SaaS Platform to advance student success.

The Ellucian SaaS Platform will help HCU optimize its investment in a new technology environment, enabling the advancement and management of growing enrollment. The new platform will also create better efficiencies and workflows for faculty and staff and increase access to data and insights across departments that will inform decision-making. Ellucian is committed to supporting HCU in driving student academic success and community engagement.

"We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Houston Christian University as they embrace the Ellucian SaaS Platform," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "With HCU seeing record enrollment in Fall 2024, the transformation to SaaS supports HCU's immense growth potential and supports their commitment to promoting a well-rounded and unique education. We are confident that this partnership will drive positive outcomes for the HCU community for years to come."

"Houston Christian University's migration to Ellucian SaaS will build upon our current Banner and Degree Works on-premise investment," said Sandy Mooney, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Houston Christian University. "The Ellucian SaaS Platform not only provides the next-generation version of our existing software, it also brings additional products, more robust security and the anytime/anywhere access our students, faculty and staff have come to expect. Modernizing our technology to advance enrollment growth and evolving business operations supports the University's focus on continually improving our student's outcomes."

For more information on Ellucian solutions, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/solutions/all-products

ABOUT HOUSTON CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY

For more than 60 years, Houston Christian University has equipped students to lead, collaborate, and embody a deep sense of spiritual purpose. The University offers a wide range of majors and undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degree programs, as well as NCAA Division I athletics in the Southland Conference. Located in the heart of one of the nation's largest metropolitan centers, HCU's culture of excellence molds the next generation of educated disciples to be pillars in their communities, preparing them to think critically and biblically as they impact the world.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contact

Jess Weston

[email protected]

Diane Tezeno

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian