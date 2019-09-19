Houston Flood Assistance: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage at 47 Locations

As a caring member of the communities it serves, U-Haul is pleased to help those in need through its disaster relief program.

People seeking more information about the 30 days free disaster relief, or needing to make self-storage arrangements, should contact the nearest participating facility (alphabetized by state and city):

LOUISIANA

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hwy. 14

1011 Hwy. 14

Lake Charles, LA 70601

(337) 436-5014

U-Haul Storage at Sharon Lane

211 Sharon Lane

Lake Charles, LA 70615

(337) 436-4646

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-30 & Opelousas Street

4860 Opelousas St.

Lake Charles, LA 70615

(337) 478-5028

TEXAS

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Conroe

1305 I-45 S.

Conroe, TX 77301

(936) 756-5489

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Cypress

21346 FM 529

Cypress, TX 77433

(281) 500-9004

U-Haul Moving & Storage at 290 & Fairbanks

14225 Northeast Fwy.

Houston, TX 77040

(713) 462-2729

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Alief Saigon

11334 Bellaire Blvd.

Houston, TX 77072

(281) 933-1860

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Baytown

2703 N. Main St.

Baytown, TX 77521

(281) 428-1564

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Beltway Southwest (U-Box only)

11300 S. Sam Houston Pkwy. W.

Houston, TX 77031

(281) 407-2750

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Bissonnet

10811 Bissonnet

Houston, TX 77099

(281) 530-8005

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Copperfield

8330 Hwy. 6 N.

Houston, TX 77095

(281) 855-0347

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Champion Forest

7022 Cypress Creek Pkwy.

Houston, TX 77069

(281) 580-8190

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dairy Ashford

2415 S. Dairy Ashford Road

Houston, TX 77077

(281) 596-9615

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Energy Corridor

11010 Old Katy Road

Houston, TX 77043

(713) 722-8051

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fuqua

12475 Gulf Fwy.

Houston, TX 77034

(281) 922-5801

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Greenspoint Mall

11911 North Fwy.

Houston, TX 77060

(281) 445-1010

U-Haul Moving & Storage at The Heights

4825 W. 34th St.

Houston, TX 77092

(713) 680-1964

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hobby Airport Area

8550 Gulf Fwy.

Houston, TX 77017

(713) 944-9991

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-45 & Richey

16405 I-45 N.

Houston, TX 77090

(281) 440-5113

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-45 & Tidwell

5333 North Fwy.

Houston, TX 77022

(713) 695-6739

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Memorial City

10220 Old Katy Road

Houston, TX 77043

(713) 464-2713

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Mesa Road

8801 Mesa Road

Houston, TX 77018

(713) 631-2344

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Meyerland Area

6808 Bissonnet

Houston, TX 77074

(713) 772-5606

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midtown at Louisiana

2420 Louisiana

Houston, TX 77006

(713) 529-2998

U-Haul Moving & Storage at N Sam Houston & Antoine

11202 Antoine Drive

Houston, TX 77066

(281) 444-8028

U-Haul Moving & Storage at NRG Stadium

10621 S. Main St.

Houston, TX 77015

(713) 668-7144

U-Haul of Northshore (U-Box only)

13330 I-10 E.

Houston, TX 77015

(713) 453-3884

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sugarland Airport Area

8518 Hwy. 6 S.

Houston, TX 77083

(281) 879-6065

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Terrace Oaks

3220 FM 1960 W.

Houston, TX 77068

(281) 444-0457

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Veterans Memorial

12455 Veterans Memorial Drive

Houston, TX 77014

(281) 444-6889

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Oaks

14900 Westheimer

Houston, TX 77082

(281) 556-5194

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westbelt

10515 Southwest Fwy.

Houston, TX 77074

(713) 981-9431

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westchase

2890 W. Sam Houston Pkwy. S.

Houston, TX 77042

(713) 785-3889

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westfield

2720 FM 1960 E.

Houston, TX 77073

(281) 821-1875

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westpark

6040 Westpark Drive

Houston, TX 77057

(713) 664-8599

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westwood

8015 S. Gessner Road

Houston, TX 77036

(713) 995-5512

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Willowbrook

9411 FM 1960 W.

Houston, TX 77070

(281) 890-2141

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Katy

20435 Katy Frwy.

Katy, TX 77450

(281) 599-8808

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Katy at Grand Parkway North

1633 W. Grand Pkwy. N.

Katy, TX 77493

(281) 394-1946

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kingwood

22250 Hwy. 59 N.

Kingwood, TX 77339

(281) 358-8646

U-Haul Moving & Storage of La Marque

4701 Gulf Frwy.

La Marque, TX 77568

(409) 935-9352

U-Haul Moving & Storage of League City

351 Gulf Fwy. S.

League City, TX 77573

(281) 338-8778

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pasadena

3536 Red Bluff Road

Pasadena, TX 77503

(713) 475-9291

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spring

1609 Spring Cypress Road

Spring, TX 77388

(281) 350-1838

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Woodlands

24549 I-45

Spring, TX 77386

(281) 364-7913

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Stafford

603 FM 1092

Stafford, TX 77477

(281) 261-2292

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Clear Lake

16250 Hwy. 3

Webster, TX 77598

(281) 486-5799

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 22,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

