Houston Intellectual Property Law Firm Heim, Payne & Chorush, Firm Partners Named Among Best in Texas in Chambers USA

Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP

01 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

HOUSTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston intellectual property law firm Heim, Payne & Chorush and three of its partners have earned high rankings in the 2023 Chambers USA guide based on their accomplishments in patent disputes and other intellectual property matters on behalf of clients in various industries.

Firm partners Mike Heim and Les Payne once again are included in the annual guide following Chambers USA's year-round research that relies on client interviews and input from thousands of attorneys from across the U.S. This is the first year that Heim, Payne & Chorush partner Eric Enger has earned selection in the Chambers USA guide for his work in significant intellectual property cases.

Heim, Payne & Chorush has been ranked in Chambers USA among the top intellectual property law firms in Texas for more than a decade. In addition, the firm once again is the only boutique-sized firm to be included among the state's best for intellectual property cases.

The recent recognitions from Chambers USA follow another successful year for clients at Heim, Payne & Chorush. During the past 12 months, the firm's victories include winning a key ruling before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) against technology powerhouses Apple, LG Electronics, and Samsung. The firm also secured another crucial win in a pharmaceutical antitrust lawsuit against two of the world's largest prescription drug manufacturers.

The firm additionally secured the dismissal of patent infringement lawsuit seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages against a firm client operating in the oil and gas industry, as well as helping another client resolve a separate patent infringement case against California-based Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Heim, Payne & Chorush began this year by successfully defending an attempt by automobile manufacturer BMW of North America LLC to invalidate 32 separate claims tied to a client's patent. The firm followed up with three separate favorable rulings before the PTAB and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in litigation involving a wireless transmission patent.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Heim, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and the work it does, visit www.hpcllp.com.

