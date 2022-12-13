Houston Internist and Artist, Cynthia Williams, MD, Uses Art to Fundraise for and to Connect with Older People and Those Living with Dementia

100% of art sale proceeds through January 2023 to benefit Houston Nonprofit Care Partners—Dementia Care division

HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, proudly announces their client, local physician and artist Cynthia Williams, MD, is raising money to support seniors, older people in care facilities and those suffering from dementia by donating 100% of the proceeds from her art sales to Care Partners Texas. This fundraising effort is currently in place through the end of January 2023.

Wild Horses painted by Dr. Cynthia Williams

Care Partners director, Katie Scott has asked Dr. Williams to participate in the further development of an art therapy program to involve and teach medical students about the art of medicine, while helping them gain a better understanding of the needs of the older population.

According to Alzheimer's and dementia experts, art therapy—particularly painting—is an excellent way to connect with seniors who may be experiencing problems with speech and language. Because of where dementia may be impacting the brain, they are often still able to express themselves creatively, and this is the area in which Dr. Williams is hoping to tap.

"The joy I see on the faces of older patients who can suddenly explore with color and paint their emotions is inspiring. Many of the people I work with have never held a paintbrush before, but the colors and that tactical feel of moving the paint around is a sensory experience that can bring forth not only happiness, but often memories," says Williams. "I am hoping to raise both money and awareness through my art sales to support Care Partners important work of providing support, education, resources, and respite to family caregivers and quality care to individuals living with memory loss, Alzheimer's, or dementia. The program is also working to create a program that brings in young, aspiring doctors so they too can learn new and alternative ways to connect with our local aging population."

Dr. Williams has a unique dimensional and vibrant style of painting which make her art lovely holiday gifts. She uses thick, vibrant paint she applies with a palette knife, "just like icing a cake." Dr. Williams paints a wide array of subjects, especially nature themes like the ocean, gardens, forests, farms and animals. She sells affordable prints and calendars, as well as original art pieces. You can also commission an original piece of art. View her art and order by visiting www.cindywilliamswareart.com.

Once again, 100% of all proceeds go to benefit Care Partners-Dementia Care, a nationally recognized nonprofit organization providing high-quality care for older adults and people with dementia, as well as their caregivers across Greater Houston. Donate directly to Care Partners if you choose: www.carepartnerstexas.org

About Cynthia Williams , MD:

Cynthia Williams is board certified in Internal Medicine with a concierge medicine practice in Houston, TX. She completed medical school at University of Texas Medical School and completed her residency at Baylor College of Medicine. In her free time, she creates art and puts on monthly art seminars to connect older people with her passion for painting.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 500 physicians in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.choice.md.

SOURCE Concierge Choice Physicians