Houston Maritime Center & Museum Announces Annual Celebration Honoring Judge Ed Emmett

Event Chairs: Vincent DiCosimo & Ned Holmes

Event Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Location: River Oaks Country Club, Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston Maritime Center & Museum (HMCM) is delighted to announce its annual fundraising dinner, Set Sail: Charting New Horizons, to be held on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at River Oaks Country Club.

This year's celebration will honor Judge Ed Emmett, a longstanding HMCM Trustee, distinguished public servant, and respected community leader. The event will be chaired by Vincent DiCosimo and Ned Holmes, who have graciously agreed to serve as Co-Chairs of the Host Committee for what promises to be an inspiring and memorable evening.

"Every Houstonian values and respects the countless ways Judge Emmett has contributed to our city, our state, and our country," said HMCM, Board of Trustees Chair, Sara Howell. "His vision, leadership, and steadfast dedication to public service have left a lasting impact on our community—and on the Houston Maritime Center & Museum itself," said HMCM, President, Margaret Kidd.

Currently a Fellow in Energy and Transportation Policy at Rice University's Baker Institute, Judge Emmett has been an integral part of HMCM's leadership team, playing a key role in the success and realization of the museum's new facility.

The Set Sail: Charting New Horizons dinner will celebrate the completion of HMCM's new museum while supporting its continued growth. Proceeds will help fund expanded educational programs, outreach initiatives, and essential staffing to sustain and strengthen HMCM's mission of advancing maritime history, culture, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) education in Houston.

HMCM extends its gratitude to the Capital Campaign Plank Owners and Donors whose generosity helped bring the new museum to life. The public is encouraged to visit the museum's new gallery and experience firsthand the stories that define Houston's rich maritime heritage.

Table sponsorships and individual tickets are available now. The deadline for inclusion in the printed invitation is January 10, 2026.

Join us on March 12, 2026, as we honor Judge Ed Emmett for his years of dedicated service and celebrate HMCM's ongoing mission to chart new horizons for the future.

About Judge Ed Emmett

Edward M. Emmett is a Fellow in Energy and Transportation Policy at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy, where his research focuses on freight mobility, global supply chain resilience, and the evolving role of highways.

A former Texas State Representative (1979–1987) and Harris County Judge (2007–2019), Emmett's distinguished career spans public service, transportation policy, and emergency management. Appointed by President George H. W. Bush as a Commissioner at the Interstate Commerce Commission, Emmett also served as President of the National Industrial Transportation League and founded The Emmett Company, a transportation policy consulting firm.

Judge Emmett is internationally recognized for his leadership in logistics and transportation, receiving honors such as Transportation Person of the Year and being named one of the Top 20 Logistics Professionals by Logistics Forum. He currently chairs the Texas Department of Transportation Freight Advisory Committee and serves as a Distinguished Senior Fellow at Northeastern University's Global Resilience Institute.

A graduate of Rice University and The University of Texas at Austin's Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs, Emmett has received numerous awards for his lifelong dedication to public service, including Rice University's Distinguished Alumnus Award and the Presidential Call to Service Award.

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or event details, please contact:

Houston Maritime Center & Museum

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (713) 389-5055

www.houstonmaritime.org

SOURCE Houston Maritime Center & Museum