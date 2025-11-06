Houston Maritime Center & Museum Presents Maritime Monday Lecture: "Revitalizing the American Shipping Industry"

Monday, November 10, 2025 | 6:00 PM | Houston Maritime Center & Museum, East River

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston Maritime Center & Museum (HMCM) continues its acclaimed Maritime Monday Lecture Series with a timely and thought-provoking discussion titled "Revitalizing the American Shipping Industry." The event will be held Monday, November 10, at 6:00 PM at the Museum's new home at East River, located at 2940 Riverby Road, Suite 200, Houston, Texas 77020.

The evening's conversation will bring together leading voices in maritime law, energy, and global shipping:

The panel will explore how tariffs, policy shifts, and international competition are reshaping U.S. maritime and energy logistics. From the reinstatement of Section 301 tariffs on Chinese-built vessels to the push for U.S. shipyard revitalization, panelists will analyze the intersection of trade law, national security, and clean energy transport—including the emerging role of LNG bunkering and alternative fuels in sustaining a competitive American fleet.

"Recent tariff actions underscore the urgency of rebuilding our domestic maritime capacity," said Margaret Kidd, President of the Houston Maritime Center & Museum. "This conversation unites legal, commercial, and policy perspectives to consider how America can reassert leadership in global shipping."

The Maritime Monday Lecture Series fosters dialogue between maritime professionals, policymakers, and the public, reinforcing HMCM's mission to connect community, culture, and commerce along Buffalo Bayou.

Event Details:

Monday, November 10, 2025

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Houston Maritime Center & Museum

2940 Riverby Rd., Suite 200, Houston, Texas 77020

Admission is complimentary with advance RSVP. Space is limited.

RSVP: HERE

