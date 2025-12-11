Houston Maritime Center & Museum Announces Leadership Transition and New Trustees for 2026

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston Maritime Center & Museum (HMCM) is proud to mark a meaningful moment in its evolution with the announcement of a thoughtful leadership transition and the appointment of new trustees. This new chapter comes at an especially vibrant time for the institution, following the successful launch of its modern East River location in the historic East End—an achievement that has energized the community, expanded the museum's impact, and positioned HMCM for sustained growth.

Honoring Leadership and Charting the Path Forward

As HMCM looks ahead with optimism and purpose, the museum extends its heartfelt appreciation to Margaret Kidd, whose tenure as President shaped one of the most consequential years in HMCM's history. Margaret's strategic insight, dedicated leadership, and ability to inspire collaboration have left an enduring mark on the organization. Her work—strengthening internal operations, elevating the museum's public profile, securing transformative support, broadening HMCM's network, and leading major initiatives—has established a powerful foundation for the museum's next era.

As HMCM enters this period of opportunity and expansion, Margaret will transition into the role of Special Advisor to the President and Board of Trustees for Education, Culture, and Strategic Initiatives, ensuring continuity as the museum advances its strategic goals.

"As a trusted public resource and a bridge between the maritime community and the general public, I look forward to serving as Special Advisor to the President and Board, as HMCM continues to grow in its role as an educational and cultural cornerstone for the region," said Kidd.

Welcoming Interim President Sara Howell

HMCM is pleased to announce that Sara Howell has been appointed Interim President, ushering in a new phase of steady, purpose-driven leadership. A respected voice within both HMCM and the Greater Houston nonprofit community, Howell brings deep experience in strategic growth, public engagement, and mission-centered programming. Her longstanding commitment to HMCM's advancement uniquely positions her to guide the institution as it expands its educational reach, strengthens community partnerships, and builds upon the remarkable progress made over the past year.

"This is a pivotal moment for the Houston Maritime Center & Museum, and I'm thrilled to lead the organization as we build on the incredible achievements of the past year," said Howell. "With the momentum of our enhanced space and the energy of our new team, I'm confident the years ahead will bring exciting new opportunities to educate, inspire, and engage in meaningful ways."

New Board Leadership and 2026 Trustees

Complementing this transition, HMCM is proud to welcome a strengthened and forward-looking Board of Trustees. This renewed leadership team reflects HMCM's commitment to excellence, accountability, and long-term institutional growth.

2026 Executive Board

2026 New Board of Trustees

Maria Aguirre (Port Houston), Vincent DiCosimo (Targa Resources), Mary Elizabeth Hahnfeld (Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty), Pat Pollard (Tellepsen), and Darren Shelton (Moran Shipping) will join the current Board of Trustees including Captain Ed Carr, Mike Dumas, Ed Emmett, Marco Poisler, Ruthie Porterfield, Derrick Thomas, Captain Clint Winegar and Sara Howell (ex-officio.)

2026 New Advisory Board Members

Frances Castaneda-Dyess (Board of Pilot Commissioners/East End Chamber of Commerce), Wendy Craven (Cheniere), Charles Herd (Maritime Attorney), Utsav Mathur (Norton Rose Fulbright), Corrina Ott (Greater Houston Port Bureau), and Shareen Larmond (West Gulf Maritime Association) will join an additional twenty-two members of the current Advisory Board.

Together, this dynamic group brings extensive expertise across maritime industry, community development, business, law, and civic engagement—providing HMCM with the strategic guidance needed to amplify its regional impact, deepen partnerships, and champion maritime education and heritage across Houston.

