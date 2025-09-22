Houston Maritime Center & Museum Announces Major Collectors' Sale of Ship Models, Maritime Art, and Historic Artifacts

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston Maritime Center & Museum is pleased to announce a special Collectors' Sale featuring more than forty intricately crafted ship models, over thirty maritime paintings and prints, and a range of unique artifacts spanning the 18th century through the modern era.

Collectors' Sale on Saturday September 27th from 9am-3pm at 5730 Clinton Drive Houston, TX 77020. Register today at www.houstonmaritime.org/events.

As the Museum sets sail into its newly expanded home at East River Houston, it is refining its narrative to better reflect the city's deep maritime roots and global connections. In doing so, the Museum is deaccessioning select items that no longer directly align with its mission to tell Houston's larger story—its origins, its port, and its role in international commerce. This rare event presents maritime collectors with an extraordinary opportunity to acquire museum-quality works while supporting the Museum's future growth.

Highlights of the Collectors' Sale

Over 40 Model Ships , including: Frigate Essex (Plank-on-Frame Model) Frigate Philadelphia (Plank-on-Frame Model) Prince (Admiralty Model) HMY Royal Caroline (Plank-on-Frame Model) S.S. Bohemian (Single-Screw Steamer, c.1900, 10.7 ft) Sovereign of the Seas (Admiralty Model) Kingfisher OSV (North Sea Offshore Supply Vessel) Duffryn Manor (Turret Deck Steamer) Steam Auxiliary Schooner Yacht Atlantic (Floor-Case Display) M.S. Cornelius Maersk (13 ft Custom-Contemporary Stand)

, including:

Over 30 Works of Maritime Art , including: Elizabeth Palmer by Samuel F. M. Badger Three-Masted Cargo Vessel by John Scott Battle at Sea by Thomas Luny Satchem engravings, Harper's Weekly America's Port is Houston by Lou Vest

, including:

Collectors and maritime enthusiasts who have admired the galleries of Los Angeles Maritime Museum, San Diego Maritime Museum, San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park, Mystic Seaport Museum, Havre de Grace Maritime Museum, Charleston Navy Yard, Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, South Street Seaport Museum, Independence Seaport Museum, Maritime Museum Louisiana and Texas Maritime Museum will find themselves in familiar territory with this once-in-a-lifetime offering.

About the Houston Maritime Center & Museum

Located in the transformative East River Houston development along Buffalo Bayou, the Houston Maritime Center & Museum bridges the city's industrial history with its global maritime present. With interactive exhibits, children's programs, and panoramic views of Downtown Houston, the Museum connects community, culture, and commerce through the lens of the sea.

Event Details

Collectors' Sale – Houston Maritime Center & Museum Shipyard Office

Location: 5730 Clinton Drive, Houston, Texas 77020

77020 Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025 , from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

, from – Contact: [email protected] or 713-389-5055

Proceeds from the sale will directly support the Museum's exhibitions, educational programs, and ongoing mission to connect Houston's urban core with its maritime legacy.

