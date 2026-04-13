Houston Maritime Center & Museum Hosts Fleet Week VIP Reception April 15 & Public Events

Navigating Houston's Maritime Connection to the World: Inaugural Fleet Week Houston showcasing U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard vessels, servicemembers, and community programming across the City of Houston and the Houston Maritime Center & Museum, April 15–22, 2026.

HOUSTON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston Maritime Center & Museum is honored to play a key role in the inaugural Fleet Week Houston, April 15–22, 2026—a historic celebration as our nation approaches its 250th anniversary.

We are proud to serve as the host venue for a VIP reception welcoming City of Houston Mayor John Whitmire, senior Navy Flag Officers, elected officials, and community leaders on April 15. In addition, we invite the public to join us for a special Family Day on Saturday, April 18, and our Maritime Tuesday Lecture on April 21, featuring a senior Navy Flag Officer discussing the critical mission of protecting global shipping lanes.

These events would not be possible without the generous support of our Fleet Week sponsors. We extend our sincere thanks to Energy Transfer, Orion Holdings, Targa Resources, West Gulf Maritime Association, Suderman & Young Towing, and Midway/East River Houston for their partnership and commitment to advancing maritime education and community engagement.

Fleet Week Houston marks the first time this longstanding naval tradition comes to Texas, bringing U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard vessels, along with more than 1,000 active-duty servicemembers, to the Port of Houston. Throughout the week, Houstonians and visitors alike will have the opportunity to tour ships, meet service members, and experience firsthand the vital role maritime forces play in national defense and global commerce.

"As a gateway to the maritime industry, Houston is uniquely positioned to connect our community with the men and women who safeguard our waters," said Sara Howell, President of the Houston Maritime Center & Museum. "We are proud to help bring this extraordinary experience to life and inspire greater understanding of our maritime heritage."

"After nearly 10 months of planning, it is incredibly rewarding to see Fleet Week Houston come together," added Margaret Kidd, Special Advisor to the President and Board of Trustees. "This event represents collaboration across our region and a shared commitment to honoring those who serve, as well as an introduction to the many career paths that exist in the maritime sector."

From ship tours along the Houston Ship Channel to community events across the region, Fleet Week Houston promises an unforgettable week of engagement, education, and celebration.

For media inquiries, including behind-the-scenes access at the museum and limited availability at the VIP reception, please contact Brian Cosgrove.

Make your plans for Fleet Week Houston: https://fleetweekhouston.com/events/

The Houston Maritime Center & Museum's mission is to navigate Houston's origin and maritime connection to the world through exhibit, education, and experience.Discover more about the Houston Maritime Center & Museum: https://houstonmaritime.org/

CONTACT:

Brian Cosgrove

[email protected]

(713)-907-3805

SOURCE Houston Maritime Center & Museum