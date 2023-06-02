HOUSTON NAMED A 2023 TOP 10 BEST CITY IN AMERICA

News provided by

Houston First

02 Jun, 2023, 14:52 ET

City receives high marks for its culture, attractions, Fortune 500 community, and restaurants   

HOUSTON, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston continues to be regarded as one of the country's most coveted destinations after earning a No. 9 spot on the 2023 list of America's Best Cities, as released by placemaking firm Resonance. The city has consistently increased in rankings on this authoritative list, jumping from No. 17 in 2021 to No. 11 in 2022. For 2023, Houston is the only Texas city to secure a top 10 ranking.

The 2023 report also noted Houston's "prisms of festivals" and year-round cultural celebrations, a feature that earned America's most ethnically diverse city an additional accolade for Culture. Houston's expansive culinary landscape also received an impressive No. 4 ranking for Restaurants, while attractions such as the upcoming Ismaili Center – the first one in America – generated a No. 8 ranking for Attractions. The city also earned a No. 4 ranking for its Fortune 500 Community thanks to developments such as the Houston Spaceport, the city's rapidly emerging FAA-licensed urban commercial spaceport that offers unprecedented access to the thriving aerospace community.  

"Houston is increasingly recognized as one of the nation's top destinations, as evidenced by our rising position in recent years on this prestigious list," said Michael Heckman, President & CEO of Houston First Corporation, the city's destination marketing organization. "Ours is a city where newcomers from around the world come to create their future in a diverse and welcoming place, one brimming with possibility. From dynamic restaurants and performing arts to a robust and expanding business landscape, we are accomplishing big things in Houston by working together across organizations to ensure a prosperous future."

America's Best Cities is an exclusive ranking of the country's top urban destinations conducted each year by Resonance Consultancy – a global group of leading advisors in tourism, real estate, and economic development  regarded as the world's most thorough city-ranking entity.

For cities to receive recognition, Resonance uses a combination of statistical performance and qualitative evaluations to review the overall performance of more than 110 U.S. metropolitan areas with populations of more than 500,000. Researchers looked at a long list of metrics—from cost of living and investment to walkability and diversity—deemed most important when choosing a place to live, work and visit.

Based on each city's performance in the 26 factors analyzed, the following were named as America's Top 10 Best Cities for 2023:

  1. New York, NY
  2. Chicago, IL
  3. Los Angeles, CA
  4. San Francisco, CA
  5. Washington, D.C.
  6. Miami, FL
  7. Boston, MA
  8. Seattle, WA
  9. Houston, TX
  10. San Jose, CA

To learn more about Best Cities' annual adjusting methodology or to read about the 100 U.S. cities named to the 2023 list of America's Best Cities, visit https://www.worldsbestcities.com/report-download/?r=RVRXMWdiREh5emdBS012YnZjKzIyQT09.

About Houston First Corporation:

Houston First Corporation (HFC) is a local government corporation and the official destination marketing organization for the country's fourth largest city. In addition to serving as operator for the George R. Brown Convention Center and some of Houston's most prominent art, entertainment, and event venues, HFC is focused on promoting the city's vibrancy and rich tapestry of culture. By harnessing the city's collective energy, ambition, and creativity, including its diverse culinary scene, world-renowned performing arts, medical and space innovation, and elite filming locations, HFC is solidifying Houston as a premier national and global destination. For the latest news and info regarding HFC, visit www.houstonfirst.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jennie Bui-McCoy
PR Director, Houston First Corp.
[email protected] or [email protected]
713.853.8313 (o)

SOURCE Houston First

Also from this source

HOUSTON'S LARGEST INTERNATIONAL TRADE AND TOURISM MISSION RETURNS TO MEXICO MAY 8-12

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.