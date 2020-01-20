Houston School Connection Fair to Showcase Diverse Array of Schools, Celebrate Choice

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Families are invited to the Houston School Connection Fair to meet schools from around the city, explore free educational resources, and enjoy fun and games on Saturday, Jan. 25. The fair will kick off at 10 a.m. at Houston Community College West Loop and is one of Texas' largest events planned for National School Choice Week 2020.

More than 50 schools – including traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, and private schools – will share information with families at the fair. The event will also feature face-painting, balloon artists, a photobooth, and an application zone where families can receive assistance in filling out their Apply Houston, ISD, charter school, and other school applications.

To register for the event and view a complete list of participating schools, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/houston-school-connection-fair-tickets-75722230229.

The Houston School Connection Fair is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"In Texas, families have multiple school options to choose from: traditional ISD, charter, private, virtual, and homeschooling options are available to most parents," said Colleen Dippel, founder of Families Empowered. "Unfortunately, many parents aren't aware of their options or don't know how to access them. Our free school fair makes it easy for families to meet schools and learn more about their programs in a family-friendly environment. Our bilingual staff will be on-hand to help fill out applications and answer questions so that families can also leave the event knowing they not only learned about but also applied to schools of their choice."

This event is organized by Families Empowered, which brings families information so they can choose the education that works best for them.

Houston Community College West Loop is located at 5601 West Loop South.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/texas.

